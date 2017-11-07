Cemeteries in Washington, D.C., have new hope in getting relief from their skyrocketing water bills.

The move comes after a News4 I-Team investigation revealed some historic cemeteries were considering shutting down because of growing fees they couldn't afford to pay.

On Tuesday, Washington, D.C., Councilman Brandon Todd introduced legislation to lower the fee that's causing the problem.

"St. Paul's at Rock Creek is the oldest in the city. Four Supreme Court justices are buried there, and there's so much history, and we would hate to see their doors closed. So certainly it's incumbent upon us in the city to do what we can to help them," said Councilman Todd.

He proposed exempting private roads and parking lots in cemeteries from the calculation that determines how much each customer has to pay.

The fee goes up based on the square footage of the property that's made of concrete, or other surfaces, likely to increase stormwater runoff, like rooftops and sidewalks.

The cemeteries would still pay part of the fee, but the bills would be significantly lower if the legislation passes.

"This couldn't be a better beginning to what will undoubtedly be a long process," said Jim Jones with Rock Creek Cemetery. "We are very happy they have stepped up and taken on this burden."

Rock Creek Cemetery has seen its water bills jump to $200,000 a year; more than $150,000 of that comes from the Clean Rivers Impervious Area Charge.

DC Water agreed to look at the fairness of how the fee is calculated for all customers. Todd's legislation would address the immediate need facing the cemeteries.

DC Water told the I-Team those high fees are necessary to pay for a $2.6 billion project to build large underground tunnels which will keep sewage and stormwater from flooding into our rivers. It's the biggest public works project in D.C. since Metro was built and it's funded primarily by water customers.

The DC Water rates committee is already slated to talk about the fees, which increase every year, at its meeting Nov. 14. The impact on cemeteries and the larger faith community is likely to come up.

"We want to see clean water," said Jones. "So we're perfectly happy to make a fair contribution. We're just looking for a little bit of equity."

The D.C. Council also plans to discuss the issue and hear from the public at a meeting Nov. 17. But because DC Water is financially separate from D.C. government, it is unclear whether anything the council does would be binding.