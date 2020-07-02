Your 2020 Fireworks Finder: How to Safely Watch in DC, Maryland, Virginia

It's no surprise: The Fourth of July this year is going to be different. While heading to a party would seriously risk your health, there are still ways to get festive: backyard grilling; red, white and blue outfits, desserts and decorations; and — in some areas — fireworks.

What to Know Coronavirus is still spreading through the D.C.-area community, so take steps to stay healthy when going out

Frequent hand washing, maintaining a social distance from others and covering your face can help slow the spread of coronavirus

Don't go out if you feel sick

Maintaining a social distance is key if you're going out for fireworks. If you go in public, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and stay six feet away from others.

You can also watch fireworks live on NBC4. The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular starts at 8 p.m. on July 4.

If you're itching to get out, staying on your own lawn or watching from your car are two ways to get a view without exposing yourself or your neighbors.

Check out this map to find displays near you:

July 4th Fireworks Celebrations in the DMV

Fireworks displays and cancellations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Around the Washington Beltway, most of the fireworks have been canceled with one notable exception.

The Trump administration has asked everyone to wear masks to what's billed as one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory on the National Mall, set to go off at 9:07 p.m. It will be visible from a secured area on the National Mall, Northern Virginia and about three miles away throughout the area.

Officials set out handwashing stations on Thursday. Hundreds of thousands of face masks will be available. National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said the festivities will be safe.

“With all of the space that we have on the National Mall where people can spread out, with all of the precautions we’re taking, we believe this event can be done safely,” he said Thursday.

D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham urged people to stay home.

“We urge you not to come down, even though this event is being held. Please don’t come down to the fireworks show," Newsham said.

D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser says it's a risk to your health to attend a large gathering and asked residents to celebrate at home.

The planners of every fireworks show universally have told attendees to follow CDC guidelines on staying safe.

Coronavirus is mainly spread from person to person through respiratory droplets when a person coughs, sneezes or talks.

Here's how to mitigate your risk, according to the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

It's important to follow these guidelines even if you or others don't feel sick because COVID-19 can be spread by people who feel fine, the CDC says.

If you feel sick or even a little under the weather, stay home. Here are symptoms to watch out for, including uncommon or unexpected ones.