Oceans Calling Festival Coming to Ocean City, Md., Boardwalk in 2022

A brand new music festival is coming to the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, this year.

The first-ever Oceans Calling Festival is set for Sept. 20 to Oct. 2, 2022. The festival is set to feature more than 30 bands on three stages at the southern end of Inlet Beach.

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette will headline Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cyndi Lauper, Logic and Cage the Elephant are set to perform, plus there will be multiple sets from Maryland's own O.A.R.

Catch of the day: The first-ever #OceansCalling Lineup! 🙌 3-Day & 1-Day Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, May 25th at 12pm ET. 🌊

Oceans Calling is set to have some unique activities alongside the music.

Festivalgoers will be able to visit the Jolly Rodger at the Pier amusement park, which will be inside the grounds.

A stage is dedicated to cooking demonstrations that “celebrate the eastern shore.” Chefs including Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag are set to host.

One-day and three-day passes are set to go on sale Wednesday at noon. Here’s more information.