Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round

Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore.

Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year.

The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the park announced Tuesday. During January and February, the area's average high temperatures are in the 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the park’s attractions may not open due to maintenance schedules and weather, a spokesperson said in a press release. Kings Dominion didn’t immediately respond to questions about which rides would be open.

“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” Bridgette Bywater, the park’s vice president and general manager, said in a release.

Kings Dominion says it houses one of the largest roller coasters on the East Coast — the Intimidator 305 — plus a kids' park dedicated to all things Snoopy.

Kings Dominion is currently open on weekends for its Halloween Haunt event, and regular operations are expected to continue throughout the year.