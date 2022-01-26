Valentine's Day Recipe: Dark Chocolate Tart With Sea Salt and Chili Powder

Looking to branch out from a box of chocolates and make something special for your significant other this Valentine's Day? Here's a simple recipe for a tasty dark chocolate tart:

Crust:

-26 Oreo cookies, ground to crumbs

-7 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

-2 cups dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

-1/2 stick butter (1/4 cup)

-1 cup heavy cream

-1 generous pinch chili powder

Garnish:

-flaked sea salt (I use Maldon)

-raspberries

-1-2 tablespoons light corn syrup

-coarse sanding sugar

-mint or basil leaves for garnish

Instructions: Using a food processor, grind 26 Oreo cookies in to fine crumbs. Add 7 tablespoons melted butter and pulse to combine. Spread into a well greased tart pan- really press the crumbs down into the pan. Bake at 350 for 5 minutes and cool completely.

Next, Bring 1/2 stick of butter and heavy cream to a low boil, and while hot, pour over 2 cups of chopped dark chocolate. Let it sit for a minute. Add a generous pinch of chili powder and then stir to combine and smooth. Pour the filling into the crust and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

For the garnish, coat fresh raspberries with a little corn syrup and sprinkle on coarse dusting sugar.

When you’re ready to serve, sprinkle the tart with flaked sea salt. Finally, garnish with the raspberries and mint or basil leaves.