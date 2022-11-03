Trio of $1M Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer.

Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60, with a Powerball of 23. No one got them all right, allowing the jackpot to grow to $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing.

The big Maryland and Virginia winners matched five numbers — but not the Powerball — to clinch their seven-figure (before taxes) prize.

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a small prize — $4, or the price of two plays.

If no one wins Saturday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot could become the biggest in history.

Lottery winners have 180 days in Virginia and 182 days in Maryland to claim their prize.