Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day collide this weekend. If you get stuck in a time loop... at least it's on a Sunday. We hope you love taxidermied groundhogs and cinnamon rolls served with chili.

If you escape the time trap and make it to the workweek, make it more fun by following the @dcscene on Twitter.

The Scene's things to know:

— Old Bay Hot Sauce now exists and people are trying to sell it for $40-$50 per bottle on eBay

— You can pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by visiting his portrait, which is on special display at the Portrait Gallery

— Check out our concert guide

— The most expensive property in the D.C. area is officially off the market and sold for a record-breaking $45 million. See pictures of its amazing views

This Weekend

National Harbor Restaurant Week

National Harbor, Maryland

Feb. 1-8

Snag deals at restaurants in National Harbor starting Saturday. You can dig into deals including a $20 southern brunch at Succotash or a $38 meat feast at Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse. National Harbor sweetens the deal with discounts at Topgolf, Bobby McKey's and the Capital Wheel if you mention Restaurant Week or bring your receipts.

Free Pick

Lunar New Year: REACH Winter Lanterns and Lunar New Year Celebration

The REACH at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St NW, Washington D.C. 20566)

Head to The REACH to see about 100 winter lanterns as a part of their Lunar New Year celebration. Crafted by chinese artisans the lanterns come in many shapes including the animals of the Chinese Zodiac, pandas and mushrooms. There will also be food trucks, performances and artisan demonstrations. This event is free to attend. It's the last weekend to catch this spectacular light display.

The Kennedy Center is also celebrating the Lunar New Year all weekend with face painting, music and dance performances and food trucks on The REACH. Events start at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Washington Auto Show

Through Feb. 2

The Washington Convention Center

The annual Washington Car Show is like a playground for grownups and kids alike. You can test out cars, learn about cutting-edge technology or see some wild art cars at the ART-of-Motion exhibit.

Thrillseekers can take a spin on Camp Jeep's off-road obstacle course or with a real-life stunt driver at the Jaguar Drive Experience.

On Friday, Saturday and Sundays, the family fun zone is open for the kids.

Tickets are $5 for kids aged 6-12 and $12 for adults. This is the last weekend to visit before the car show closes for the year.

Concert Guide: Winter 2020 Shows

Saturday

DC Music Summit 2020

Eaton Hotel

Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Calling all local musicians! Come learn about professional and creative development through industry workshops, panels and performances aimed at fueling creativity and success. This year's keynote speaker is Christylez Bacon, a Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist from Southeast Washington, D.C. Non-refundable general admission tickets are $35 per person, and non-refundable group tickets are $28.

Black History Brunch with Commissioner Salim Adofo

Sankofa Video, Books and Café

Saturday, Feb. 1, 1-3:30 p.m.

Ring in Black History Month with a conversation with Commissioner Salim Adofo of the Mayor’s Commission on African American Affairs over brunch at Sankofa Café. Attendees will be able to cafe dishes and discussion while supporting a local black-owned business.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City

Saturday, Feb. 1, 12 - 5 p.m.

Come celebrate the Lunar New Year with this celebration in collaboration with the Asian American Chamber Commerce. This free event will include lion and dragon dances, fashion shows, musical performances and many more festivities to celebrate the year of the rat.

Scavenger Hunt of the Smithsonians

Meet at the Food Court of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

Saturday, Feb. 1, 11:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Come spend your Saturday afternoon racing through the Smithsonian's for a chance to win big prizes. After being split into teams, throughout the day participants will search for over 100 items across museum locations. The first prize winner will earn free admission to an upcoming Embassy gala. Tickets to participate in the scavenger hunt are $28.

Ice Yards 2020

The Yards

Saturday, Feb. 1, 1-5 p.m.

Party for a good cause at The Yards. Coming back for its sixth year, the event will feature multiple local bars serving ski resort-inspired cocktails and locally-brewed beers, live music, ice games, an ax-throwing station and the District’s largest group shotski. Tickets cost $10. Proceeds benefit the Special Olympics of D.C.

Sunday

Free Pick

Groundhog Day at Dupont Circle Park

Dupont Circle

Sunday Feb. 2, 8:30 - 9:00 a.m.

Want to know whether we’ll have six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Drop by Dupont Circle this Sunday to watch as Potomac Phil, the National Groundhog, reveals his weather prediction. There will be live accordion music, a puppet show, polka dancers and more. (Taxidermied) Phil will emerge around 8:30 a.m. at the fountain in Dupont Circle. This event is free to attend.

Super Bowl Sunday Kid’s Cooking Class

Maggiano’s Little Italy Chevy Chase (5333 Wisconsin Avenue NW)

Sunday, Feb. 2, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Bring your little ones (recommended for ages 4-12) to Maggiano’s on Sunday morning for a hands-on class on how to make meatballs. The event starts with a breakfast buffet. Your little chef will receive a chef’s hat and apron to take home. A bonus — parents can stock up for the evening’s Super Bowl watch party with $25 off a carryout order placed on the same day. Both kids and parents must have a ticket to attend. A kid’s ticket costs $25, while an adult ticket costs $15.

Jack Rose's Super "Chili" Bowl

Jack Rose Dining Saloon (NW DC)

Sunday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

You can indulge in not just the Super Bowl, but also endless bowls of three chilis and as many beers as you can drink (cans and drafts available) at this Adams Morgan spot. Tickets cost $50.

Broccoli City Festival Preview

The Club at Studio K

Saturday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.

The Broccoli City Festival partners with the Kennedy Center to take over The Club at Studio K, The Kennedy Center’s new performance space for contemporary music and culture, for a night of music, art and culture to preview this May’s festival. Tickets cost $15.