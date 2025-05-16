WorldPride Washington DC officially begins on Saturday, kicking off a three-week celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community in the capital and around the globe.

D.C. boasts one of the largest and most energetic LGBTQIA+ pride celebrations in the country — up to half a million people gather in the District for Pride Month events.

This year, the District is set to host up to 2 million people. Festivities will include a parade, multiple festivals and a block party on 17th Street, the site of the original D.C. "Gay Pride Day." The celebration on June 22, 1975, drew 2,000 people, which founder Deacon Maccubbin considered a smashing success.

"It was a smidgen of what we think of as Pride today, but a wonderful smidgeon,” Maccubbin told News4’s Tommy McFly.

WorldPride encompasses dozens of parties, concerts, art exhibits, sporting events and more over several weeks, leading up to a massive parade. Many cities and towns have planned their own Pride Month celebrations (scroll to see a map in the "Pride celebrations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia" section).

WorldPride DC will combine celebrations of the queer community and activism as LGBTQIA+ advocates say their rights are under attack. The organization is mobilizing people for a march on the closing day of WorldPride.

Trans Pride and WorldPride's opening weekend The WorldPride Welcome + Visual Arts Center will debut this weekend, welcoming visitors Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Check out visual art displays, including a collection of AIDS memorial quilts. This is also the place to pick up merch, lounge and charge your phone. Here's what else you can do to kick off WorldPride the weekend of May 16-18. Getty Images A marcher has their fingernails painted in the pink and blue transgender community colors at the Los Angeles Gay Pride Resist March, June 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Trans Pride Washington DC

Sat., May 17, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., location shared after RSVP

D.C.’s trans pride celebration is all about uplifting and empowering the trans, non-binary and gender diverse communities. The full-day conference will include workshops, panel discussions, networking opportunities and a resource and exhibitor fair.

Workshops will cover a range of topics including health care, mental health and wellness, community organizing, fashion and transgender rights.

A whole weekend of events is planned, including a welcome party on Friday, after parties on Saturday and a Sunday Funday.

Details about event locations will be shared with those who RSVP.

WorldPride's biggest weekend: June 7-8 Whatever your Pride vibe is, there's an event for you. WorldPride lists dozens of official events from parties to theater to sports to education opportunities to tours. Below is a rundown of some of the biggest events: the WorldPride Parade and multiple festivals. Drew Angerer/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: The Pride Walk and Rally on June 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.

When is the 2025 Pride Parade in D.C.?

The WorldPride Parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, 2025. It will step off at 2 p.m. from 14th and T Streets NW, move south on 14th Street and through Thomas Circle. The parade is set to end near Pennsylvania Avenue and 19th Street NW.

Last year, Capital Pride debuted this streamlined parade route that skips Dupont Circle, the historic home of D.C.'s LGBTQIA+ Pride celebrations. But the 17th Street Block Party promises live entertainment and more on Friday, June 6, from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday, June 7, from noon to 10 p.m.

What to know about WorldPride festivals and concerts

WorldPride is actually bringing several festivals and concerts to D.C., including a film festival and the Capital Cup Sports Festival. Below is a quick rundown.

Celebrating the diverse queer community The LGBTQIA+ community is diverse, and several organizations are hosting special events to uplift and bring together people over shared experiences and challenges. Bianca Sprague, executive director of Trans Pride Washington DC, told us she still sees a lack of visibility and spaces for trans folks at major festivities. Getty Images Erroll Davidson of Jamaica marches on June 30, 2019 in New York City's WorldPride. (Photo by Sean Drakes/Getty Images)

Trans Pride offers “not only offers connection and building relationship with members of the community, but it also offers learning opportunities and education for individuals who are going through their individual transition journey."

Check out these Partner Pride and Diversity Pride celebrations:

WorldPride theme: 'The Fabric of Freedom'

The theme of WorldPride DC is “The Fabric of Freedom.” Organizers want visitors to D.C. and the United States to see it as a place of freedom, Capital Pride Alliance Board President Ashley Smith said.

“All of us have come from a different cloth; all of us had different experiences,” Smith said. “Those are the different fabrics you have to look at that create the fabric of freedom.”

Pride celebrations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia Pride Month parades, festivals and other celebrations will pop up in cities across the D.C. area. Mark your calendars for these celebrations. Find one near you on this map: Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: Coco, a maltipoo puppy, at the the Pride Walk and Rally through downtown Washington, DC on June 12, 2021.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System also hosts Pride events throughout June.

Tips for D.C. visitors

If you’re coming to D.C. for the first time (or the first time in a while!), check out these tips for navigating the District during a busy time.

Getting around: Metro is the easiest way to get to huge events like the Pride Parade and festivals. Google Maps and other transportation apps will give you transit directions. Buses and trains accept payment from SmarTrip cards; we recommend loading one onto your smartphone. You can also buy plastic cards at Metro stations.

Metro will extend hours for the Pride Parade weekend. Metrorail will close at 2 a.m. on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7. It will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8, then close at midnight on that Sunday.

The Metro escalator golden rule: Stand on the left, walk on the right.

Bikes and scooters: You can rent bikes through Capital Bikeshare. It’s cheap, but make sure you check that docking stations are available near your destination (and not full). You can also rent e-scooters from Lime, Lyft, Spin and Veo.

Restaurants: Make reservations, especially if you have your heart set on a specific brunch or dinner. Also, check the fine print on menus before you order. Some popular restaurants add a service charge or additional fee to your order (often about 3% to 5%), and some automatically include service charges that are not a tip for your server. Eateries are required to disclose such fees on menus.

Weather: D.C. gets hot in June. Plan for high temps in the 80s and humidity. Check the Storm Team4 forecast before heading out.

Concern about LGBTQIA+ rights, safety and the political climate WorldPride arrives in the nation's capital as LGBTQIA+ advocates say their rights are being attacked by the Trump administration. Organizers moved events out of the Kennedy Center after President Donald Trump shook up the center's leadership, saying they didn’t have another choice as they try to protect the LGBTQ+ community Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: Jamie Brooks, 21, of Virginia, protests with fellow activists during a the Trans Day Of Visibility rally on the National Mall on March 31, 2025 in Washington City. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

WorldPride DC warned transgender and nonbinary travelers and put travel resources on their website for visitors whose passports include "an 'X' marker or gender differing from sex at birth." The Trump administration said it only recognizes two unchangeable sexes: male and female.

“This is something that my community faces every day, is worrying whether or not this space is gonna be safe for them,” Advocates for Trans Equality Senior National Organizer Devon Ojeda said.

He and his trans friends often worry about being targeted or harassed, and he understands if people decide not to attend WorldPride out of safety concerns. But he also feels it’s important for the community to come together.

“I also am in the mindset of always continuing to be in these spaces — to say I am trans, I am visible. You’re not gonna take that away from me,” he said.

WorldPride says it expects thousands to fight against hate and for human rights by marching to the U.S. Capitol in the International Rally + March on Washington for Freedom, in partnership with the National Trans Visibility March, on Sunday, June 8.

The WorldPride Human Rights Conference also aims to "inspire global action," while the Capital Pride Honors will celebrate leaders and activists.

