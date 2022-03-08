museums

Yayoi Kusama's ‘Infinity Mirror Rooms' to Return to Hirshhorn Museum

By Andrea Swalec

Matailong Du/The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

The wildly popular work of artist Yayoi Kusama will return to D.C.’s Hirshhorn Museum this spring. 

“One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” will be on display at the museum starting April 1, museum officials announced Monday. The exhibition will feature two of Kusama’s “Infinity Mirror Rooms.” 

The rooms that became a social media sensation in 2017 “represent the continuing trajectory of the artist’s bold investigation of space and time through illusions of infinity,” a statement by the museum said. 

“Infinity Mirror Room—Phalli’s Field (Floor Show)” is a 2017 reimagining of a Kusama piece first displayed in 1965, the museum said. “Infinity Mirrored Room—My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe” was created in 2018. 

The exhibition also will include paintings and sculptures, “giving visitors a comprehensive look into how the artist has continued to innovate,” the museum said. 

The museum will issue free, same-day timed passes to the exhibition starting at 9:30 a.m. on the museum’s plaza. Hirshhorn Insiders members will be able to preview the exhibition and book passes online. Go here for more info on timed passes

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Kusama’s 2017 exhibition at the Hirshhorn, “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” attracted a record 475,000 visitors, the most the museum had seen since opening in 1974. 

The exhibition will be on display through Nov. 27. 

