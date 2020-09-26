National Mall

World War II Planes to Fly Over National Mall in DC — Weather Permitting

Flyover scheduled about 11:30 a.m. over the National Mall

By Sophia Barnes

Dozens of World War II aircraft could soar over Washington, D.C., on Saturday to commemorate 75 years since the war ended — if skies are clear enough.

The flyovers are expected around the National Mall at 11:30 a.m.

The sky show was originally scheduled for Friday, but the group planning the event, Arsenal of Democracy Flyover, was forced to push back due to weather conditions.

It's possible the forecast will again ground the planes because fog is expected around downtown D.C., Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

"I think actually they're going to have to really watch," Ricketts said. "We are going to have some fog through the morning."

"Keep your fingers crossed," Arsenal of Democracy Flyover posted on Facebook. Here's the forecast for Saturday.

The flights were set to begin over the Lincoln Memorial, go north to south down the Potomac River then east along Independence Avenue and over the National Mall.

World War II planes are set to fly over the National Mal to commemorate the end of the war. (Anisa Holmes/NBC Washington)

Whenever the flyover does happen, you can look to the skies to see P-40 Warhawk, P-39 Airacobra, P-51 Mustang, B-29 Superfortress and more vintage planes soaring overhead. In two-minute intervals, the planes will fly in formations that honor major battles of World War II, from the Battle of Britain to the final assault on Japan.

The final formation will be a missing man tribute.

You can also watch the flyovers at http://ww2flyover.org.

