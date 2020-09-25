Washington DC

World War II Planes to Fly Over DC Friday

Flyovers are expected about 11:30 a.m. over the National Mall

By Sophia Barnes

Arsenal for Democracy

Dozens of World War II aircraft are set to fly over Washington, D.C., on Friday to commemorate 75 years since the war ended.

Flyovers are expected around the National Mall at 11:30 a.m.

The flights are set to begin over the Lincoln Memorial, go north to south down the Potomac River then east along Independence Avenue and over the National Mall.

World War II planes are set to fly over the National Mall on Friday, Sept. 25 (Arsenal for Democracy)

Look to the skies to see P-40 Warhawk, P-39 Airacobra, P-51 Mustang, B-29 Superfortress and more vintage planes soaring overhead. In two-minute intervals, the planes will fly in formations that honor major battles of World War II, from the Battle of Britain to the final assault on Japan.

The final formation will be a missing man tribute.

You can also watch the flyovers at http://ww2flyover.org.

