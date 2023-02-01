Wolf Trap Reveals Summer Concerts, New Festival: John Legend, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and More

Wolf Trap is heating things with the announcement of its summer concerts.

The Virginia music venue just released its lineup of over 50 nights of shows for summer 2023.

John Legend, Charlie Puth, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Sting, The Avett Brothers and R&B legends Babyface and Charlie Wilson are among some of the artists set to perform

Brandi Carlile will headline Wolf Trap’s all-new Out & About Festival on June 24-25, joining Yola, Rufus Wainwright, Brandy Clark, Oh He Dead and more. The festival will celebrate nature, music and pride during LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

Summer programming also includes ballet, the National Symphony Orchestra summer residency and opera.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 17.

See the full calendar here.

