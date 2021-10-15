Wizards Reveal Fan Events for Home Opener Against Pacers

Wizards announce fan events for home opener against Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Wizards are about to tip-off their 2021-22 season next week, and their first home game will be next Friday when they welcome the Indiana Pacers to Capital One Arena.

Fans attending the game can expect many activities to usher in the new season and era of Wizards basketball. The team announced that one of these events will be the Capital One Fan Van parked outside Capital One Arena on F Street starting at 5:00 p.m.

The Fan Van, which is open to all fans, features limited-edition apparel, interactive engagements including the Hoops Drop Plinko board, and special prizes.

Meanwhile, fans taking public transportation to the game will witness a Wizards takeover from 5:30-6:30 p.m., featuring G-Wiz, the Wizards Dancers and more at the Gallery Place-Chinatown WMATA station.

Finally, the first 10,000 fans who enter Capital One Arena for Friday's game will receive a free D.C. Above All rally towel and a 2021-22 Wizards home schedule mousepad courtesy of Capital One.

Washington is also launching the 2021 "Fan Appreciation" Sweepstakes, beginning Monday. Fans can enter for their opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the home opener against Indiana.