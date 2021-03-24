Whitlow's on Wilson Closing in June After 26 Years in Clarendon

The popular Arlington, Virginia, bar Whitlow’s on Wilson will be closing in June after 26 years in Clarendon.

The owners said they have been able to continue operating and supporting staff during the pandemic but have been unable to negotiate a lease extension, which expires at the end of June.

Whitlow’s current location will close June 26, but the owners are looking for a new location.

Whitlow’s originally opened on 11th and E streets in Northwest D.C. in 1946. It closed in 1989 when that location was redeveloped.

It reopened in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington in 1995.