White House Easter Egg Roll to Return in April

The White House Easter Egg Roll will be held in April after a two-year hiatus, officials announced Thursday, “continuing one of the oldest traditions in White House history.”

Tickets for the free event on the South Lawn on April 18 will be available via online lottery starting Friday, March 25 and ending Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Winners selected at random will be notified by email by April 7.

Volunteers can register to help by March 31 at 10 a.m.

Tickets also will be available for White House Spring Garden Tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 and April 10. Free timed tickets will be available each day starting at 8:30 a.m. from a tent near the Ellipse visitors pavilion at Constitution Avenue and 15th Street NW.

Tickets will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, with one ticket given per person. Young children will need tickets.

Face masks will be available at the events “for those who choose to wear them,” a statement from the White House said. Officials will monitor the state of COVID-19 and change plans as necessary.

Go here for more information on both events.