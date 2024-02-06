Where to watch the Super Bowl in DC, Maryland and Virginia

If you didn’t pay thousands for a ticket to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024… fear not!

Below, you can find a list of bars, restaurants and watch parties to enjoy the Super Bowl from in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Many are offering deals for the big day.

Super Bowl LVIII entertainment is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. before kick off at 6:30-ish.

Washington D.C. Super Bowl watch parties

Calico

50 Blagden Ally NW, Washington, D.C.

Calling all cat lovers! Calico will show the Kitten Bowl at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday and offer all-day happy hour deals including $1 off adult juice boxes. If you’d rather watch the game from the comfort of your own home, consider ordering their takeout Philly-style pizzas instead.

Clubhouse's First Annual Pre-Super Bowl Party Wing Eating Competition

1070 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

This Georgetown bar won’t just be showing the Super Bowl on big screens throughout its two stories. Before the game, you can pay $10 to enter their first annual chicken wing-eating competition. The prize for first place? All-you-can-eat wings for a year!

Duffy’s

2153 P Street NW, Washington, D.C.

If you're looking for a Super Bowl party where you're guaranteed a seat, check out this Dupont Irish bar with nine indoor TVs. Tickets cost $50 per person and include bottomless select draft beers. The food menu will be available, too, of course!

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

The expansive bar has multiple TVs and will project the game on a 15-foot screen so you won’t miss a minute. A $19.99 ticket includes a table reservation and a bucket of beer when you arrive. You can make your reservation and check out their specials on Tock.

Want a living room experience without the hassle of hosting at home? Hook Hall could make it happen – it costs $100 for a space for eight to ten people, plus pizzas and beer.

The Town Tavern

2323 18th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

If you are cheering on the San Francisco 49ers, consider paying a visit to Dupont’s Town Tavern, which dubbed itself a home to the “DC Niner Empire.”

Maryland Super Bowl watch parties

Caddies on Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland

Caddies on Cordell will offer specials on wings, pizza and more, plus showing the game on 40+ TVs with the sound on.

TAP Sports Bar

MGM National Harbor Resort & Casino, 101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, Maryland

As you watch the game on 70+ televisions, This sports bar in the MGM casino will be offering game day platters with chicken sliders, wings, pretzel sticks, dips, fries and onion rings.

The Creek Lodge Bar and Grill

5566 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, Maryland

This cozy bar will be displaying the game on every TV in the house. Enjoy their variety of drinks and delicious food specials starting at kickoff in Rockville, Maryland.

Glory Days Grill

Various locations

Feast on unlimited food from a special menu of game day classics that changes every quarter. This chain has several locations in Maryland and Virginia. Tickets cost $35 per person — and Glory Days recommends reserving your spot soon by calling or visiting your local outpost. Drink specials will be available, too.

Virginia Super Bowl watch parties

Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse

2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, Virginia

This Arlington theater with food and drink service will be showing the Super Bowl on their big screen on Sunday. Seating is first come, first served and doors open at 5 p.m.

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd Street S, Arlington, Virginia

While this pub hosts poker and comedy nights during the week, the third floor will be a space for all things Super Bowl-related on Sunday. Guests will get to watch the game on an 18-foot video wall and enjoy a pre-game buffet and additional buffet at halftime including filet mignon and baked salmon. Prepaid reservations are required and the tickets are $60.

Shipgarten

7581 Colshire Dr, McLean, Virginia

The Shipgarten Super Bowl watch party will include bucket specials, team-colored Jell-O shots, eight TV screens and six projectors both indoors and outdoors. It’s free, and you can reserve your spot via Eventbrite.

Wilson Hardware

2915 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia

This 10,000-square-foot bar with a rooftop is set to offer buckets of give beers for $25, $5 shooters and food specials. The game will be streamed on a 180-inch projector screen with audio on so you won't miss a play.

