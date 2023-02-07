On Sunday, Feb. 12, millions of people will tune into the Super Bowl to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the game will be played in Glendale, Arizona, there are plenty of local bars and restaurants where you can enjoy the game with great drinks and food.

Check out these bars and restaurants hosting Super Bowl Sunday specials and watch parties in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. As always, reservations are recommended to secure your spot.

Super Bowl Watch Parties in Washington D.C.

Atlas Brew Works - Half Street Brewery & Tap Room: Visit this restaurant near Navy Yard on gameday to enjoy their in-house game day special. For $40, you can enjoy unlimited draft beers and Andy's Pizza until the end of the game. If you guess the correct winning team at the door, you and the rest of the winning fans will get a complimentary shot.

Blackfinn Ameripub: At the best-known Chiefs bar in the District, fans can gather for KC camaraderie and specials, including on Kansas City-brewed Boulevard Tank 7. Sip $5 cans, $24 buckets and $8 pints.

Boundary Stone Public House: Eagles fans can flock to this Bloomingdale pub's new, heated Birds Beer Garden. Boundary Stone is turning the sound up on all TVs and serving cheesesteaks to celebrate their team’s appearance in the Super Bowl. While reservations are booked, a few walk-in tables will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clubhouse: Pick up $5 Ultras and $6 ambers — the purchase of any beer enters you into a raffle for prizes including box seats for the Wizards and Caps.

CMP at Home: Don't want to leave your home on game day? Chef Matt Baker at Home has got you covered this Sunday with a family-style meal designed to be enjoyed by groups of two or more. Feast throughout the game on an array of wings, southern biscuits and vegetarian chili.

The Grill: Located at The Wharf, enjoy an elevated cookout experience while watching the big game. The Grill’s Big Game Party Pack includes an all-inclusive option to order three dishes for $90. Options include caramelized onion dip and BBQ ribs. Add on The Grill Punch, which serves 4-5 guests, for $54.

Fairmont Washington D.C. Georgetown: Located at the luxurious Fairmont lobby and lounge, get into the Superbowl spirit by watching the game on the big screen. Enjoy Executive Chef Jordi Gallardo and Sous Chef Jason Rowley as they put together delicious dishes throughout the evening starting at 2 p.m. Order a Superbowl platter including smoked baby back ribs and chicken wings for $30.

Ghostburger: Head over to Northwest D.C. to witness their "Burger Bowl". From now until Super Bowl Sunday, the Kansas City Burger will face off against the Philly Burger. Whichever burger sells better by kickoff wins the Burger Bowl and will stay on the menu throughout February.

Hook Hall: Cheer on your team in Northwest D.C. with a bucket of beer for $19.99 from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. Watch the game on a two-story screen and multiple TVs at a table for 6-8 people.

Pink Taco: Named for the signature entree with bright pink shells, enjoy a buffet and pre-game DJ at this restaurant near Nationals Park to get yourself in the game day spirit. Game day specials include Pink Taco's buckets of beer to compliment your delicious food.

Pitchers: This Adams Morgan LGBT sports bar will show the Super Bowl game with sound on while serving specials on drumsticks.

Sign of the Whale: This longtime Eagles bar in Dupont suggests arriving early for good seats.

Tune Inn Restaurant & Bar: This Capitol Hill dive is hyping “Pitcher, Pounder & Wing Specials” inspired by Philly and KC from 5:30 p.m. until an hour after the game

Super Bowl Watch Parties in Maryland

Caddies Bar and Grill: Watch the game on a big screen and 40+ TVs (with sound on, of course) while chowing down on bucket and pitcher specials in Bethesda.

The Creek Lodge Bar and Grill: This cozy bar will be displaying the game on every TV in the house. Enjoy their variety of drinks and delicious food specials starting at kickoff in Rockville, Maryland.

Glory Days Grill: Feast on unlimited food from a special menu of game day classics including wings, pretzels, ribs and sliders at this restaurant with several locations in Maryland and Virginia. Tickets cost $25 — and Glory Days recommends reserving your spot soon by calling or visiting your local outpost. Drink specials will be available, too.

Owen's Tavern & Garden: Starting right before kickoff, enjoy access to unlimited draft beer and tasty food for $54 per guest at this North Bethesda restaurant. Choose from over 50 drafts and outstanding brews including Sapwood Cellars and Cushwa. The deal is available from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Succotash: Located at the National Harbor in Prince George's County, try Succotash's all-inclusive pack for $135 which serves 4-5 guests. Enjoy Southern classics like smoked chicken wings and apple cider BBQ pork ribs. Add on an order of the bourbon-based Belle's Punch for $49.

TAP Sports Bar: If giveaways, a live DJ and food and drink specials will complete your Super Bowl experience, check out this National Harbor restaurant boasting more than 70 TVs. Table reservations cost between $50-$160 with food and beverage minimums of $250-$800 depending on your party size. Make reservations here.

Super Bowl Watch Parties Virginia

Doyle's Outpost: This Alexandria bar says the game will be on plenty of screens.

Rango's Tex-Mex & Grill: Don't want to miss a single play? Visit Rango's Tex-Mex & Grill in Vienna to watch the game on their four large HD TVs. Get great drink and appetizer deals during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. while cheering on your favorite team.

The Renegade: This Eagles bar in Arlington opens at 11 a.m. on game day. There are no reservations, so show up early.

Settle Down Easy - The Oakton Tasting Room: This nano brewery located in Oakton, Virginia, is hosting a BBQ buffet on Super Bowl Sunday. At $64 a person, you can enjoy a selection of dishes including pulled pork, prime brisket and Walters Super cheesy mac and cheese.

Theismann's Restaurant and Bar: Located in Alexandria, this restaurant and bar says it offers high-quality food in a friendly environment. Join other sports fans in ordering game day bites including chicken fried pickles and crab nachos.

Wilson Hardware: Located in Arlington, enjoy an all-day brunch party starting at 10 a.m. until kickoff at 6 p.m. Specials include 50-cent mimosas (after the first $20 carafe) and other brunch classics like chicken and waffles. The game will be streamed on a 180-inch projector screen so you won't miss a play.

