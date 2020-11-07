Where to Eat on National Pupusa Day in DC, Maryland, Virginia

National Pupusa Day is on Sunday, and this iconic Salvadoran dish beloved in D.C. is perfect for take-out.

Many are avoiding dine-in due to the pandemic, but pupusas are loved in part because of their portability (but mostly because of their deliciousness).

This year on National Pupusa Day, take-out deals are the way to enjoy this cross-continental favorite.

La Casita Pupuseria is rolling out a pupusa feast, which comes with 10 pupusas plus fixings and a side. If you’re really hungry, grab the 10-inch Super Pupusa, available in classic and vegetarian flavors. You can order online.

The shop has locations in Northeast D.C., Gaithersburg, Silver Spring and Germantown. Delivery is available through Toast or Grub Hub.

El Tamarindo in Adams Morgan is selling a pupusa pack that includes everything you need to make them at home, including a tutorial video. They cost $35.99 and you can pre-order them online.

Dine-in reservations for the prix-fix menu are also an option.

In Virginia, check out the Savor 503 food truck, which will be selling pupusas individually or by the dozen in front of Gunston Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Vegetarian options are available.

A traditional pupusa is corn dough filled with white, melted gooey white cheese and pork. They're served with a side of tomato-based salsa and curtido — a fermented cabbage mix comparable to sauerkraut — that adds a fresh zing to the dish.

Since the 1980s, Washingtonians of Salvadoran descent have stoked and fed the city's hunger for pupusas. Now, the DMV boasts the second-largest Salvadoran population in the country, according to Pew Research. More than 320,000 Salvadorans call the D.C. Metro region home.