Where to Celebrate Valentine's Day and Galentine's Around DC

Whether you’re looking for a special date with your sweetie or a fun outing to celebrate your gal pals, Leslie Knope style, you have options around D.C.

Restaurants for a Valentine's Day Date

Dolce Vita (Through Feb. 14, Northwest, D.C., $50 per person): Enjoy a romantic Mediterranean dinner with dishes such as crab-stuffed piquillo and lobster ravioli.

Immigrant Food at the White House (Feb. 14, Northwest, D.C., $65 for two): Michelin-star Chef Enrique Limardo is featuring a three-course meal with highlights like shrimp ceviche and coconut tres leches torrijas at Immigrant Food's location on Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Lupo Verde Osteria (Feb. 14, 4 to 10 p.m., Northwest D.C., $55): This vintage Italian restaurant is offering a three-course dinner for you and your valentine. For an extra $35, enjoy your meal with a wine pairing.

Lulu's Winegarden (Feb. 14, 5 p.m. Northwest D.C., $120 for two guests): Go through a "Love is Blind"-inspired blind wine-tasting journey with your valentine. The Valentine's Day tasting and class will be hosted by local wine expert and sommelier Daniel Runnerstrom.

Mount Vernon Inn Restaurant (Feb. 14, 4 to 9 p.m., Mount Vernon, Virginia, $70): Enjoy a three-course gourmet meal and champagne available as take-out or dine-in.

Nobu (Through Feb. 14, Northwest D.C., $200): Enjoy a special omakase menu crafted by executive sushi chef Chico Datur and Executive Chef Eudy Camilo Cruz for Valentine's Day. Pair this with special February off-menu special new cocktails.

Alma Cocina Latina (Feb. 15, 7 to 9 p.m., Baltimore, Maryland): Enjoy Venezuelan cuisine while listening to a selection of Latin and American love songs. Baltimore native Mariah Bonner will join New York City's Natalie Smith accompanied by pianist Marcus Dagan.

Gravitas — Dessert for Dinner, A Progressive Pastry Experience (Feb. 19, 5:30 p.m., Northeast, D.C., $115): Chef Aisha Momaney is hosting a five-course dessert-tasting menu. Pair your dishes with optional wine pairings available from Sommelier Angelo Perez.

Galentine's Around D.C.

Beyonce vs. Rihanna Valentine's Dance Party (Feb 14, 8 p.m., Northwest D.C., $15): Get on the dance floor this Valentine's Day at the 9:30 Club.

CitySwing - Prosecco, Putts & Presents (Feb.15, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m., Northwest D.C., $50): Snack on savory and sweet treats while sipping on Prosecco. CitySwing offers golf simulation technology and says every participant will go home with a special gift that is valued more than the ticket price.

Eaton Wellness (Feb. 13-14, Northwest D.C.): Celebrate Valentines Day or Galentine's Day with a relaxing pampering treatment. The wellness center will also offer a Thai yoga experience that will focus on partner stretching from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Estuary - Miss-En-Place Galentine’s Dinner Featuring Judy Elahi of 101 Hospitality (Feb. 13, 6 p.m., Northwest D.C., $125): Judy Elahi of 101 Hospitality is celebrating women with a four-course meal paired with a curated cocktail. A percentage of sales will be donated to a DC-based organization concentrated on long-term housing for domestic violence and sexual violence survivors, DASH.

Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word (Through Feb. 18, Northwest D.C.): Sip your way through a Galentine's wine flight featuring all female-produced wines at Immigrant Food's location at the Planet Word Museum.

Date Experiences

Artechouse — Intangible Forms (Until March 15, Southwest D.C., $25): Enjoy an immersive audiovisual exploration exhibit by Japanese multi-media artist Shohei Fujimoto

Story District's Worst Date Ever (Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Northwest D.C., $30): Storytellers compete in the fifth annual contest. Audiences listen to all the stories from the dating dumpster and vote on the worst date. Table seating and a full bar and menu will be available. Doors open at 7 p.m.

