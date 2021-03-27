The countdown to peak bloom is in the final days: Washington, D.C.’s, famous cherry trees around the Tidal Basin have reached the puffy white stage.

The trees reached blooming cycle phase five of six overnight Saturday, the National Park Service says.

The blossoms are moving right along, reaching puffy white just four days after stage four, peduncle elongation.

That means we’re likely just days away from peak bloom when 70% of the Yoshino cherry tree blossoms are open.

The National Park Service predicts March 31 for peak bloom to begin.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper is now predicting the cherry blossoms' much-anticipated peak bloom to happen between March 30 and April 3. Draper had previously forecast peak bloom for April 4-9 but moved up the dates this week due to recent warm weather.

You can safely watch the beauty unfurl from home.

"The #BloomCam is live! Watch the #cherryblossoms develop & enjoy their spring beauty from the comfort of your home," the NPS tweeted Thursday morning. "And now that the blossoms are at peduncle elongation–the 4th of 6 stages–we're even closer to peak bloom."

One important thing to keep in mind if you're hoping to see the blooms in person: Park officials have been warning that if crowds get too large, access will be shut down for safety reasons.

What kind of crowd would force a closure? Mike Litterst of the National Park Service (NPS) said Wednesday that officials will just be able to tell if the crowd gets too large.

“It is a judgment call, but it is based on the CDC guidance of 6-foot social distancing and the city’s mass gathering limitations of 50 people,” Litterst said.

The restrictions would apply to people on foot as well as those in vehicles, the NPS said.

Cherry trees on non-federal land in D.C., color-coded by type of tree and sized according to the tree's diameter. Click on the magnifying glass at the bottom of the map to search for your address.