Get (even more) excited! The cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin have entered phase four of their blooming cycle, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Thursday.

The news comes just three days after the blossoms reached their previous phase, which means everything is moving right along.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This new phase, called peduncle elongation, is the latest in the Yoshino cherry trees' six blooming phases. The name tends to spark some strong reactions, including on the NPS team.

Overheard at the ranger station: "Peduncle Elongation is my favorite stage of cherry blossom development. Mostly because it's just fun to say." Stage 4 of 6 is here.



Follow #BloomWatch online & enjoy a virtual #cherryblossom experience: https://t.co/1RsQP4s4tT #WashingtonDC 🌸 pic.twitter.com/ImqH1bb0s9 — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 25, 2021

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper has predicted the cherry blossoms' much-anticipated peak bloom to happen between April 4 and April 9.

With temperatures running cooler than normal, the blossoms have been taking a little longer this year to reach peak bloom.

You can safely watch the beauty unfurl from home.

"The #BloomCam is live! Watch the #cherryblossoms develop & enjoy their spring beauty from the comfort of your home," the NPS tweeted Thursday morning. "And now that the blossoms are at peduncle elongation–the 4th of 6 stages–we're even closer to peak bloom."

Meteorologist Amelia Draper predicts it will be about another month before the cherry blossoms bloom.

Cherry Tree Varieties, by Bloom

Cherry Blossom Access Could Be Cut If Crowds Make Social Distancing Impossible

One important thing to keep in mind if you're hoping to see the blooms in person: Park officials have been warning that if crowds get too large, access will be shut down for safety reasons.

What kind of crowd would force a closure? Mike Litterst of the National Park Service (NPS) said Wednesday that officials will just be able to tell if the crowd gets too large.

“It is a judgment call, but it is based on the CDC guidance of 6-foot social distancing and the city’s mass gathering limitations of 50 people,” Litterst said.

The restrictions would apply to people on foot as well as those in vehicles, the NPS said.

All the Neighborhood Cherry Blossom Trees in the District

Cherry trees on non-federal land in D.C., color-coded by type of tree and sized according to the tree's diameter. Click on the magnifying glass at the bottom of the map to search for your address.