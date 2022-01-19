‘When We Were Young' Festival Will Bring Best of Early 2000s Emo-Pop to Las Vegas

No more misery business -- a new music festival is bringing a whole host of popular emo-pop bands from the early 2000s to Las Vegas for one night in October 2022.
LiveNation's "When We Were Young" music festival is set to take place on Oct. 22, 2022, and features an iconic lineup that was released on Tuesday.
My Chemical Romance and Paramore are the headline acts of the event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, marking long-awaited returns to the stage for both bands, according to Billboard.
My Chemical Romance, which ended their 2013 breakup and seven-year hiatus with a 2019 Los Angeles show, had planned a tour in 2020 -- but, as with so many other events, it was canceled by the pandemic.
The Las Vegas festival will also be the first show for Paramore since their 2018 tour, according to Billboard.
Other bands in the lineup include:
- Bring Me The Horizon
- A Day to Remember
- Avril Lavigne
- Bright Eyes
- Jimmy Eat World
- AFI
- Sleeping Sirens
- We The Kings
- the All American Rejects
- Pierce the Veil
- Car Seat Headrest
- 3OH!3
- Taking Back Sunday
- Meet Me At the Altar
- Dashboard Confessional
General admission tickets start at $224.99, while hotel and ticket packages start at $499.00. The festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The pre-sale for tickets starts at 10 a.m. PST this Friday, Jan. 21, at the festival's website.