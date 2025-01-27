Food & Drink

Wendy's is turning this popular Girl Scout Cookie flavor into a Frosty

Swirl power!

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

Wendy's and the Girls Scouts are launching a Frosty treat.
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images / Wendy's

The rumors are true: Wendy’s is giving a top-selling Girl Scout Cookie an icy makeover.

On Jan. 27, Wendy’s announced its partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA): the Thin Mints Frosty. The sweet mashup will be available at Wendy’s stores nationwide starting Friday, Feb. 21 for a limited time.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Wendy’s notes that “everyone knows Thin Mints are extra delicious when frozen,” which makes the pairing of the Frosty with one of the Girl Scouts’ most popular cookies a no-brainer this cookie-selling season.

The Thin Mints Frosty is swirled with Thin Mints cookie flavor that the brands describe as “minty-chocolatey” and is finished with a crumbly, cookie butter-esque topping.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Wendy’s customers can get the “Thin Mints-inspired swirl” with either a Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty base.

As it kicked off the season earlier this month, GSUSA announced that two cookie flavors with less luck than Thin Mints, apparently, will be retired next year — S’mores and Toast-Yay!

Wendy’s has been leaning into Frosty-forward partnerships lately: In October, it collaborated with Paramount to offer the Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab for the cartoon’s 25th anniversary. In addition to the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger, the chain offered a swirled Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

National Zoo Jan 13

Pandas debut at DC's National Zoo. Here's how to visit, plus pro tips

Washington Commanders 4 hours ago

‘Magical ride': Commanders fans heartbroken, proud, optimistic as amazing season ends

Back in December, Wendy’s released its annual batch of Frosty Key Tags, which allow holders to get free Frostys for an entire year and are still available for purchase until Feb. 15 for $3.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us