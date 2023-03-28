Washington Nationals Opening Day: 10 Deals and Specials to Check Out Around Navy Yard

Baseball season is about to be in full swing. Opening Day is Thursday, March 30, and the Washington Nationals will be home in D.C. facing their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves.

Stop by one of these restaurants offering home opener specials.

Opening Day deals and specials in D.C.

All-Purpose Riverfront (opens at 10 a.m.): Celebrate Opening Day with $5 pints of their DC Brau collab before the game.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Agua 301: Happy hour deals include $4 Modelo Especial cans, $5 DB Juicy Magic IPA and $6 margaritas. Drink specials will be available until 7 p.m.

Bammy's: Enjoy Caribbean-inspired cuisine on game day and happy hour specials from 4-6 p.m., including $5 Red Stripe beers.

The Bullpen (March 28, 12:05 p.m.): The Bullpen opens for the 2023 season on Tuesday. Happy hour drinks will be offered for $5 from the 3rd through 7th innings of National home games, including Opening Day.

District Winery: Specials start two hours before all Nationals home games, then continue for two hours after. Pick up $10 cocktails, $7 wines by the glass and $5 beers. Select bottles of wine will be half-off.

Nicoletta Pizzeria (open 4-9 p.m.): This pizzeria is officially reopening at The Yards just in time for baseball season. In honor of Opening Day, enjoy the limited pizza "Nat's Pie" for just $5.

Ice Cream Jubilee (March 30): Get the special Opening Day sundae — served in a bowl that looks like a Nats cap — featuring two scoops of any ice cream flavor or sorbet with toppings. Wear your favorite Nationals clothing to get a free sprinkle cookie with your purchase.

Steadfast Supply: Stop by this gift shop located at The Yards dressed in Nationals red and get %10 off your purchase.

Trouble Bird (March 30, 4:30 p.m.): Check out an Opening Day after-party with drink specials and a DJ at his new neighborhood cocktail bar.

The Yards (March 30 through April 2): Participate in a neighborhood-wide trivia challenge to enter into a raffle to win a gift card to a restaurant of choice at The Yards and two tickets for a Nats home game.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.