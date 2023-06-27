Want to swim in the Anacostia River? How to jump in this July

Swimming hasn't been allowed in the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C., in decades — but that's about to change for one day only.

The Anacostia Riverkeeper nonprofit is preparing to host the river's first permitted swim event in 50 years on July 8, as long as the water quality testing comes back clear (the rain date is set for July 22).

Swimming in the Anacostia River became illegal in 1971 due to concerns about sewage and bacteria. Both the Potomac and Anacostia rivers still experience sewer overflow events, when raw sewage flows in during heavy rainstorms.

But in 2005, work began to improve it under the Clean Water Act. By 2018 the Anacostia River Tunnel was able to capture enough waste that the District decided to allow permitted swim events.

“Because of all the work by the sewage tunnel with DC Water, among other things, we’re actually seeing good water quality a whole lot of the times we look," Anacostia Riverkeeper Trey Sherard said. "There's a whole lot less sewage getting in."

Sherard stressed that you can't just swim in the rivers at any time (at least, not yet: Potomac Riverkeepers are working to lift the swimming ban). This is a special event, and Anacostia Riverkeeper says lifeguards will be on duty.

The Anacostia River Splash on July 8 will be the reward for years of effort to clean up the Anacostia.

Anyone who wants to take the plunge off a dock at Kingman Island will have to sign up for free starting at midnight on Monday, July 3. The event is open to people aged 18 and up. Don't worry: There will be a bag check and rinse-off station, in addition to safety personnel.

Essential details:

Anacostia River Splash

📅 Sat., July 8

📍 Kingman Island Dock next to the Benning Road Bridge

💲 Free, registration required

🔗 Details

