Want More Fireworks? Where to Watch in the DC Area on July 5 and Beyond

Fireworks displays around the Washington, D.C, Northern Virginia and Maryland region made an extra bang this year, with some favorites returning in full after two years of scaled-back celebrations and cancelations because of COVID-19.

However, some locations opted to schedule their fireworks on other days. If you want more Fourth fun after the actual Fourth, here are a few options.

Fireworks Show in Maryland: July 5

Ocean City: The display initially set for the Fourth was canceled due to labor shortages, town officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Tuesday, July 5, a special fireworks show is set for 9:30 p.m. Ocean City officials say this show will be unique and have some surprises. To see the show, head to the beach between the amusement pier and 3rd Street.

Fireworks Shows in Virginia: July 5 & 9

Alexandria: The city of Alexandria will celebrate its 273rd and the USA’s 246th birthday jointly on Saturday, July 9. The free event will be held from 6 to 9:45 p.m. at Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison St., Alexandria) along the Potomac River. The day will include a live performance by the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, other live music performances, food vendors, cupcakes and a grand finale fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Good viewing areas include Canal Center Plaza, Jones Point Park, Waterfront Park and the George Washington Masonic Temple. Attendees are asked to leave their pets at home and refrain from smoking at the event.

Fairfax: A fireworks show will take place Tuesday, July 5, at 9:30 p.m. at Fairfax High School. The evening show begins with live entertainment at 6:30 p.m.

There will be no on-site parking available for the public at the event, so attendees are encouraged to use the shuttle buses that will run between Fairfax High School and Woodson High School throughout the evening.