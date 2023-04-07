Virginia Tulip Festival Is in Full Bloom

The cherry blossoms took center stage during peak bloom season, but the botanical spotlight now turns to the tulip.

If you’re looking to stroll through fields of endless blooms, pick your own flowers or snag a few Instagram pictures, check out Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Virginia.

The farm’s Festival of Spring kicked off on Tuesday, and Burnside Farms estimates it will last until April 26.

“Our spring season only lasts about 3 weeks and exact timing is very hard to predict as these flowers bloom according to the spring weather patterns and Mother Nature is in charge of that,” the farm’s website reads.

Burnside Farms says they’ve planted more than 150 kinds of tulips and 30 varieties of daffodils.

“It’s like Holland in Virginia,” Burnside Farms says.

Timed tickets are available now and range from $19 to $31 per person. Each ticket includes five flowers per visitor. Here's more information.

If you catch tulip fever during your visit, Burnside Farms has a passport for unlimited access to the spring and summer festivals starting at $70.

