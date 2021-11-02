Voting in Virginia

Virginia Election Day Deals: Where to Go After You Vote

No matter who you vote for, here are some of the best deals popping up for election day

By Gabriela Perez Jordan

You can get more than an "I voted" sticker for Election Day 2021.

Here are deals and freebies to check out after you vote.

Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster BBQ

Located in Old Town, Alexandria, this BBQ place is offering happy hour deals all day on Election Day to anyone who shows up with an "I voted" sticker. They are offering customers an Election Day-themed cocktail menu including drinks such as the blue donkey and the red elephant.

Bayou Bakery

Bayou Bakery's Arlington location is celebrating the democratic right to vote. If you have a sweet tooth, stop by and enjoy a delicious batch of Chef David Guas' frosted "VOTE" sugar cookies. Each decorated cookie is $2.75 and will be available on Tuesday.

Assembly

Right above the Rosslyn Metro, Assembly is offering each voting Virginian a second beer, glass of wine or cocktail on the house as they watch the results come in. Just flash your "I Voted" sticker and enjoy their Election Day deal.

