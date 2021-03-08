Rehoboth Beach

Trail Network to Extend to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware

The project will extend the existing Junction and Breakwater Trail network into the City of Rehoboth

By Associated Press

Crews will begin work Monday to extend a popular trail network for pedestrians and bicyclists to Rehoboth Beach.

The $513,000 project will extend the existing Junction and Breakwater Trail network into the City of Rehoboth, the Delaware Department of Transportation said.

The current trail follows a section of the old Penn Central railroad to connect Lewes to West Rehoboth. The extension will include a 10-foot wide asphalt trail in parts, as well as a two-way bicycle lane to Grove Park, which is just a few blocks from the beach itself.

The department expects work to be completed by Memorial Day.

