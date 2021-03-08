Trail Network to Extend to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware

Crews will begin work Monday to extend a popular trail network for pedestrians and bicyclists to Rehoboth Beach.

The $513,000 project will extend the existing Junction and Breakwater Trail network into the City of Rehoboth, the Delaware Department of Transportation said.

The current trail follows a section of the old Penn Central railroad to connect Lewes to West Rehoboth. The extension will include a 10-foot wide asphalt trail in parts, as well as a two-way bicycle lane to Grove Park, which is just a few blocks from the beach itself.

The department expects work to be completed by Memorial Day.