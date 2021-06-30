To-Go Drinks to Be Allowed in Virginia for Another Year

There's good news if you've enjoyed to-go cocktails this year in Virginia: They'll be allowed in the state for at least another year.
State lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam approved an extension earlier this year of a policy passed during the coronavirus pandemic that allows licensed restaurants and distillers to sell mixed drinks to be consumed elsewhere.
The law will go into effect Thursday, July 1 and allow the sales through July 1, 2022.
A similar law goes into effect Thursday allowing to-go sales of beer and wine, and delivery of the drinks without the business needing a delivery permit. Those sales will be allowed through Jan. 1, 2022.