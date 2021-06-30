To-Go Drinks to Be Allowed in Virginia for Another Year

There's good news if you've enjoyed to-go cocktails this year in Virginia: They'll be allowed in the state for at least another year.

State lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam approved an extension earlier this year of a policy passed during the coronavirus pandemic that allows licensed restaurants and distillers to sell mixed drinks to be consumed elsewhere.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The law will go into effect Thursday, July 1 and allow the sales through July 1, 2022.

A similar law goes into effect Thursday allowing to-go sales of beer and wine, and delivery of the drinks without the business needing a delivery permit. Those sales will be allowed through Jan. 1, 2022.