The Weekend Scene: Dashing Dachshunds, Festivals and More to Do in the DC Area

There are new opportunities to explore around the District this weekend.

First up is the just-renovated National Air and Space Museum in D.C., which is relaunching on Friday and putting eight new galleries into orbit.

It’s been eight months since you could fly into one of the world’s most popular museums, but the countdown is almost over. Here’s our full guide to the National Air and Space Museum’s reopening, including how to get tickets.

And after years in the making, the final phase of The Wharf is open. The final phase connects the D.C. waterfront from The Wharf to Buzzard Point and includes new restaurants Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Kinfolk Southern Kitchen and Milk & Honey. Check out our preview here.

Looking for a haunted house? News4’s Tommy McFly checked out Congressional Cemetery in Capitol Hill, Field of Screams Maryland in Olney, Laurel’s House of Horror, and Workhouse Haunt in Lorton, VA. Watch if you dare.

Here’s what else to do this weekend around the D.C. area.

Things to Do in Washington, D.C.

Free Option

International City Fest

Friday to Sunday

Munich’s Oktoberfest may be over, but you’ll find a version of the folk festival Saturday in Franklin Park. Tickets are $10 and include a beer. For a free and more kid-oriented experience, check out the Día de los Muertos fest and “Coco” screening on Sunday (The Embassy Chef Challenge event on Friday is sold out).

Rock the Core Cider and Beer Festival

Saturday, 2 to 4:30 p.m. (first session) and 6 to 8:30 p.m. (second session)

Hook Hall

Join this celebration of cider, beer and great tunes while sipping on Granny Smith, Golden Russet or the untapped apple flavors. General admission tickets cost $24.99 and get you unlimited cider samples plus full pours of select drinks.

Free Pick

2022 Kingman Island Family Day

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

Kingman and Heritage Islands Park

Explore the Kingman and Heritage Islands with your family and friends, where you can experience outdoor activities like paddling, nature walks, scavenger hunts and so much more, all for free.

Free Pick

Adams Morgan PorchFest

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2-6 p.m.

More than 70 bands will perform outside homes and retailers, plus you’ll find deals and happy hours at local businesses. The festival was rescheduled from Oct. 1 due to rain.

Free Pick

Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash

Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Wharf

Tiny dogs running is pure joy, and the Dachshund 500 Wiener Race at The Wharf is the perfect antidote to a long week. Get there early for a good spot at the finish line or watch on the jumbotron.

Things to Do in Maryland

Maryland State BBQ Bash

Friday and Saturday

Bel Air

More than 50 competitive barbecue teams from around the Mid-Atlantic will fire up meats, vying for spots at huge international BBQ fests. You’ll also find live music, a beer garden, kids’ tent and more. Admission is free.

Free Pick

American Indian Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patuxent River Park

Connect with indigenous cultures at Patuxent River Park, which is named for a tribe that lived in Prince George’s County and other parts of Maryland. Enjoy music, dance and storytelling or demos of archery and birds of prey.

Things to Do in Virginia

Hot Air Balloon Festival

Saturday and Sunday

Prince William County Fairgrounds

Check “ride in a hot air balloon” off your bucket list or enjoy kids’ activities, games, rides and a light show from ground level at the Prince William fairgrounds. Entry starts at $20 for adults and $8 for kids; tethered hot air balloon rides are $25.

Free Pick

Petoberfest

Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Potomac Town Center

Let your pet strut their Halloween costume or try an agility course, plus enjoy kids’ entertainment.

Free Pick

Paws in the Park

Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alexandria

A rebrand of Love Your Pet Day, bring your furry friends to Oronoco Bay Park for a day of music, food and kids’ activities benefit the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA). Don’t have a pet yet? You can adopt one here.