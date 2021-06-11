The Weekend Scene: Things to Do in the DC Area This Weekend

Music venues, nightclubs and bars can come back in full force this weekend as D.C. lifts remaining COVID-19 capacity restrictions on Friday.

There are plenty of concerts to check out if you’ve been missing live music (Maryland and Virginia have already loosened up restrictions).

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Echostage has Zedd performing on Friday night.

The Birchmere features acoustic trio Cris Jacobs on Friday and a Fleetwood Mac cover band called Tusk on Saturday

Shows are also happening at The Hamilton, Jammin Java, Madam's Organ, Pearl Street Warehouse, The Pocket DC and Union Stage.

The changes come just in time for major Pride Month celebrations this weekend, too.

The Colorful Pridemobile Parade will run through all four quadrants of the city 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Here’s a detailed map.

Those who like to walk, bike or rollerblade can start early with D.C.'s Pride Walk and Rally. Gather at Dupont Circle at noon Saturday. At 12:30, the parade will depart for Freedom Plaza and arrive in time for a 1:30 p.m. rally with Mayor Muriel Bowser. The Pridemobile Parade will pass by this event.

Get your dog in on the fun with the Pride Pawrade Sunday afternoon at Bark Social in Rockville, Maryland.

There are also brunches, Drag Family Story Time movie nights and more happening for LGBTQ+ pride. Here’s our full roundup of Pride Month events.

The Upperville Horse Show is a great option for families and animal lovers. It also features a car show and terrier races. It runs through Sunday and general admission is free.

Looking to feed your Instagram or TikTok feed? CityCenterDC just hoisted a display of 28,000 chromatic ribbons in Palmer Alley.

Or, feed yourself one of the most anticipated new breakfasts in the DMV. Roaming Rooster — viral-famous for their chicken sandwiches — has launched a breakfast menu centered around a biscuit recipe perfected over two years. It's only available on weekends at the location on Bladensburg Road Northeast.

Roaming Rooster is already known for its delicious fried chicken sandwich. Now the family-owned restaurant is introducing a breakfast biscuit to its menu. Eun Yang spoke to co-owner Biniam Habtemariam, about how it took two years to perfect the biscuit.

Indoor Things to Do in the DC Area When It Rains

There's rain in the forecast for D.C., Maryland and Virginia this weekend. It won't be a washout, but here are some indoor activities to enjoy.

Many Smithsonian Museums are back open, including the National Museum of American History, Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center, National Museum of African American History and Culture, National Portrait Gallery and more. Get a ticket in advance!

Here's which museums are back open in the D.C. area, which also includes Ford's Theater and the National Capital Trolley Museum.

The Washington, DC, International Film Festival continues in a mostly virtual format this year, hosting a series of locally focused movies that can be viewed for free, plus international picks for $9. This is the 35th year of FilmFest DC and it runs until June 13. Here’s everything to know.

Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial, reopened Tuesday with an increased emphasis on the lives of the more than 100 people who were enslaved there. Here’s a look inside. Go here to read more about the project.

A Look Inside Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial

Here’s your full guide to Pride Month events in the D.C. area.

Never miss out by following The Scene on Twitter and NBC Washington on Instagram.