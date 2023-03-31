White House Opens Its Gardens This Weekend; Here's Where & When to Get Free Tix

The White House is opening its gardens and South Grounds to the public for its twice-annual garden tour this Saturday and Sunday.

Guests are invited to walk around the grounds and enjoy the gardens, including the Rose Garden, White House Kitchen Garden, Jacqueline Kennedy Garden and the South Lawn, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on either day.

The event is free and open to the public, but timed tickets are required for all attendees, including children.

The National Park Service will distribute same-day tickets starting at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday until they run out. Ticket distribution will be at a tent outside the White House Visitor Center at 1450 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

Thayma Sanchez

The entry point for all guests is located on 15th Street NW, between E Street NW and Constitution Avenue. Before you go, take a look at the list of items you can't bring to the White House grounds (including bags or backpacks larger than 18"x13"x7").

If you can't make it, or if you miss out on tickets, your next chance will be in the fall. White House Garden Tours are generally available one weekend each in spring and fall, typically in April and October, the NPS says.

The White House will also host members of the public for its Easter Egg Roll on April 10, but the ticket lottery for that event has already closed.