The Weekend Scene: Embassy Open Houses, Flower Mart and a Chihuahua Race

The first weekend of May is here with royal intrigue, international travel within the Beltway and probably a few tequila shots while watching small dogs race on a pier.

⛅ Finally, some decent weekend weather is on tap. Here's the forecast.

Friday is Cinco de Mayo, then break out your fancy hats Saturday for King Charles III's coronation and the Kentucky Derby. We have you covered for all of it:

⚽ Spirit vs. Wave FC (Sat., Audi Field)

ICYMI: Check out our top 10 brunches, dog dates, rooftop bars and more.

Around the World Embassy Tour — Sat.

Dozens of embassies representing nations from Albania to Zambia will open their doors to show their best culture, food and fun. Around the World Embassy Tour is set for Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., rain or shine. Here’s a map.

Check out what each country is offering in this handy guide, including coronation cake and other tea-time goodies from the U.K., Norwegian waffles, Thai massage and Peruvian pisco.

Go early, prepare to wait in line and expect security checks.

National Cathedral Flower Mart — Fri. and Sat.

Purchase spring plants, ride an antique carousel, check out the international floral display and enjoy free entertainment at the National Cathedral’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Admission is free. Details.

Running of the Chihuahuas — Sat.

Look at those little legs go! Go for chihuahua races, stay for a pet photo booth, a dog costume contest and a beer garden. It’s free, plus dog- and kid-friendly. Proceeds benefit Rural Dog Rescue, and News4's Tommy McFLY will emcee. The event runs 2-5 p.m. Details.

Centennial Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Festival

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art is pulling out all the stops for its centennial celebration through May 14. The museum has packed the next two weeks, with culture, music, food and more. Highlights daily concerts and performances, an art market featuring AANHPI makers on Friday and a family-friendly “Animal Odyssey” tour on Sunday. Here’s the full schedule.

Georgetown Canal Boat — through July 2

Georgetown Heritage’s C&O Canal boat tours will return for a second season sooner than initially expected, setting sail on Wednesdays through Sundays four times each day: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m and 4 p.m. Tickets range from $8 for kids to $15 for adults on weekdays and $12-$25 on weekends. Details.

Music Snob Concert Picks

Tired All the Time, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pie Shop, $12

Hazy new wave trio from right here in D.C. Opener Cor de Lux from the Outer Banks plays catchy, energetic post-punk. Details.

Crocodiles, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Pie Shop, $12/$15

San Diego noise pop that’s like a descendant of The Jesus & Mary Chain. Details.

