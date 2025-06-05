The Weekend Scene: Your guide to DC's Pride Parade and free festivals

If you usually attend Pride events in DC, WorldPride will be everything you know and love … but with J. Lo, tourist hot takes and maybe a million extra people. Plus or minus Dupont Circle Park.

Let’s not forget: Pride began as a protest led by people standing up for their right to exist – and there’s still work to do.

Can't-miss events on WorldPride's biggest weekend

WorldPride 17th Street Block Party

Fri., 5-10 p.m., and Sat., noon to 10 p.m., historic 17th Street NW

Welcome to the gayborhood! While the parade won’t go through Dupont this year, Pride is still on in the historic home of D.C.’s LGBTQIA+ community celebration.

Kick things off with the High Heel Party on Friday featuring drag performances on multiple stages, plus DJs on every corner.

On Saturday, drop by for a funk band, fire performers, a mermaid tank, street murals and more drag.

Looking for something family-friendly? Try the Family Fun Festival at nearby Stead Park.

WorldPride DC Parade

Sat., steps off at 2 p.m. from 14th and T streets NW

D.C.’s Pride parade is always a spectacle of floats, dancers, music and community organizations, and this year promises to be bigger and more global than ever.

Pride pros: Remember that the parade route has changed. Dupont and Logan circles are out, but Thomas Circle is in. Here's a map.

The best place to watch the parade? You’ll find good views all along the route, but show up early if you want to be super close. Grandstand seating is available starting at $42.59. If you need accessible seating, register here.

You’ll find good views all along the route, but show up early if you want to be super close. Grandstand seating is available starting at $42.59. If you need accessible seating, register here. Best Metro stations? Dupont, McPherson Square and U Street are among the closest stops.

WorldPride Free Street Festival and Concerts

Sat. and Sun., noon to 10 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 9th and 3rd Streets

The heart of WorldPride’s big weekend is the free two-day street festival and concert (not to be confused with the other festival with J. Lo and Troye Sivan at RFK Stadium, which costs $170+).

Cynthia Erivo is holding space as headliner on day one, following David Archuleta, CeCe Peniston, Pangina Heals and more.

Doechii (the Grammys’ best new artist this year, hello!) will close out the festival on Sunday.

This festival has beverage gardens, food vendors, community tables and vendors (Make sure to stop by and say hi at NBC Washington’s booth). It’s also where you can take care of basic human needs for food, bathrooms and cool-down zones. It’s blocks from the end of the Pride Parade route.

More weekend highlights

Nats Postgame Summer Concert Series with Natasha Bedingfield

Fri., 6:45 p.m., Nats Park, $25+

See Natasha Bedingfield for free after the Nats face the Rangers on Friday. Cue a “Pocket Full of Sunshine” sing-along!

The Nats are playing at home every day through Sunday, and Thursday is Pride night!

Let’s Go Music Festival

Fri. and Sat., Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds, $79+

The homegrown music festival is pulled together by sibling duo Chris Hartman and Liz Rawlings returns with a lineup made for indie and alt rock lovers.

Third Eye Blind, Young the Giant and Milky Chance are performing along with some local acts.

There are also lawn games and the option to bring your own chair.

Bowiefest

Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Allen Pond Park in Bowie

Bowiefest has a little bit of everything, including R&B, jazz, karate demos, motivational rap and a kids’ dance party.

Shuttle buses will be available from parking lots at Mitchellville Soccer Fields, the Park & Ride Lot on Northview Drive and the side lot of United Furniture Warehouse.

Strawberry Festival

Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sandy Spring Museum, $12 (adult)/$8 (kids 2 to 17)

The Sandy Spring Museum’s Strawberry Festival is back for a day of treats, live entertainment and plenty of fun for kids, including carnival games and a petting zoo. Snack on strawberry shortcakes or browse the plant sale while you’re there.

Loudoun’s Appalachian Trail Festival

Fri. and Sat., Old Stone School grounds in Hillsboro

Lace 'em up and hit the trail! Old Stone School Grounds in Hillsboro, Virginia, hosts this celebration of the Appalachian Trail.

Enjoy live music, talk to hiking experts and check out nature-inspired art.

RiverFest & Craft Show

Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Occoquan

More than 250 artisans will be bringing their work to the craft show at this historic riverfront town. Make a day of it with boat tours, beer gardens and food trucks.

Concerts this weekend

Daughter of Swords, 7 p.m. Thursday, Songbyrd, $16 (advance)/$18 (day of)

Alex Sauser-Monnig artfully moves between sparse folk, electropop and cool indie rock. Details.

American Aquarium, 7 p.m. Friday, Union Stage, $33.17 (advance)/$38.71 (day of)

Wistful and earnest alt-country. Frontman B.J. Barham's got wit, but more likely will make you cry -- thus a band name lifted from Wilco’s “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart.” Details.

J. Roddy Walston, 7 p.m. Saturday, DC9, $25.75 (advance)/$28.23 (day of)

Piano-pounding wildman fronted the best live rock and roll act around (remember when rock and roll was a genre?) when he was backed by The Business several years ago. He just released a new LP with Palm Palm last month, and seeing him back in a smaller club should make for a raucous, fun and sweaty show. Details.

Perfume Genius - A WorldPride 2025 Event, 6 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 Club, $52.35

Mike Hadreas’ calls new LP "Glory" his “most directly confessional.” His art-pop/glam-rock aptly feels bolder. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion free skate rentals: Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1500 Anacostia Drive SE, free

Pride Plays: Tues. to Fri., Woolly Mammoth, free

Nationals Night OUT: Thurs., 6:45 p.m., Nats Park, $27+

Grace Jones & Janelle Monáe: Thurs., The Anthem, $170+

Phillips after 5 - Party with Pride: Thurs., 5-8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection,

Pride on the Pier boat parade and fireworks: Fri., 3-11 p.m., The Wharf, free

Nats Postgame Summer Concert Series with Natasha Bedingfield: Fri., 6:45 p.m., Nats Park, $25+

We Are Them: A WorldPride Drag Race Party: Fri., 8 p.m., The Anthem, $84.95+

Music Festival: Global Dance Party: Fri. and Sat., RFK Festival Grounds, $139+ for a one-day pass

WorldPride 17th Street Block Party: Fri., 5-10 p.m., and Sat., noon to 10 p.m., historic 17th Street NW, free

Community fishing with Friends of Anacostia Park: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Anacostia Park, free

WorldPride Family Fun Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stead Park, free

WorldPride DC Parade: Sat., steps off at 2 p.m. from 14th and T streets NW, free

WorldPride Free Street Festival plus post-parade and closing concerts: Sat. and Sun., noon to 10 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 9th and 3rd Streets

National Trans Visibility March: Sun., assembly at 7:30 a.m. at Human Rights Campaign headquarters, free

Things to do in Maryland

Summer Concert Series – Don’t Back Down: Fri., 6-9 p.m., The Square in Rockville, free

Mount Rainier Pride: Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, parade goes from Mount Rainier Elementary School to the Gateway Farmers Market, free

Strawberry Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sandy Spring Museum, $12 (adult)/$8 (kids 2 to 17)

Bowiefest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Allen Pond Park in Bowie, free

3rd Annual Pride Walk: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., National Harbor, free

The Purple Mixtape: A Prince Celebration: Sat., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $15.65+

Movies on the Potomac - “Mufasa”: Sun., 6 p.m., National Harbor, free

Voices of Fairwood - Celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month: Sun., 4-6 p.m., Fairwood Park in Bowie, free

Things to do in Virginia

Loudoun’s Appalachian Trail Festival: Fri. and Sat., Old Stone School grounds in Hillsboro, free

Saint Katherine Spring Greek Festival: Fri. and Sat., Falls Church, free entry

RiverFest & Craft Show: Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Occoquan, free entry

The Fairfax Pride Launch Event: Sat., 9:30-11:30 a.m., Old Town Hall in Fairfax, free

Petpalooza: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Reston Town Center, free

Old Town Alexandria Arts & Crafts Fair: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waterfront Park, free

Taste of Springfield Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Springfield Town Center parking lot near JCPenney & Dick's Sporting Goods

Mount Vernon District Summer Palooza: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Vernon Governmental Center, free

Stargazing at the Udvar-Hazy Center: Sat., 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Chantilly, free

‘90s Yoga: Sun., 5 p.m., Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, $30

