The Weekend Scene: Wind up for Chuck Brown Day, new voices on the Mall and more to do around DC

It’s a weekend to celebrate D.C. culture and icons — and see the National Mall in a new way.

Ben’s Chili Bowl and Chuck Brown, the godfather of go-go, celebrate birthdays on Aug. 22.

The annual, free Chuck Brown Day (Sat., Fort Dupont Park, free) concert is coming up this weekend, while Ben’s Chili Bowl will throw a block party with free food and — you guessed it — live go-go on Tuesday.

CityFest DC (Sat., Southwest, $10) is your chance to see some potential music legends in the making, plus shop local vendors. The DC Black Film Festival is bringing dozens of titles to screens at The Miracle Theatre.

Two reasons to go to the National Mall

"Beyond Granite: Pulling Together"

📅 Through Sept. 18

📍 Here's a map of the installations

💲 Free

🔗 Check out our first look at the exhibit

"Beyond Granite: Pulling Together" is the first curated outdoor exhibition of its kind in the history of the National Mall, organizers say. The works spotlight struggles for liberty and equality that aren't reflected in the towering monuments around the mall.

The installations include the work of six artists with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

👉 Happening Sat.: Several artists are set to host events near their installations, and there will be welcome stations with activities located across the National Mall from noon to 7 p.m.

Movies at the Stone: “The Woman King”

📅 Fri., 8 p.m.

📍 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Viola Davis on a big screen at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial? Make it reign. “The Woman King” will be shown Fri. at 8 p.m. (BTW, the film will also screen Sat. at Penrose Square in Arlington).

The D.C. Black Film Festival features not only films but web series and TV content made by and about people of African descent.

DC Black Film Festival

📅 In person Fri. and Sat., then virtual through 8/30

📍 Miracle Theatre (Southeast)

💲 $10-$150

🔗 Details

The festival features not only films but web series and TV content made by and about people of African descent.

The roster includes a documentary produced by TODAY’s Al Roker, “Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land.” The other feature film is “Standing Strong: Elizabeth Catlett,” a film about the struggles and triumphs of the Black activist and artist.

CityFest DC

📅 Sat., 1-6 p.m.

📍 Culture House (Southwest)

💲 $10 (GA)/$50 (VIP)

🔗 Details

Check out up-and-coming bands and local vendors. It's a family-friendly event and free for kids 11 and under.

Alexandria Restaurant Week

📅 Through 8/28

🔗 Details

Dozens of restaurants are offering prix-fixe dinners for $25, $35 or $45. Here’s the menu book. Options along the waterfront include Blackwall Hitch, Chart House and Jula’s on the Potomac.

Free pick: Extra special outdoor movies

Summer is flying by and some of our favorite outdoor movie series only have a few showtimes left.

Here are some highlights:

🍿 "Matilda” with free popcorn and soft drinks is a delightful combination (Fri., Tysons Corner Center).

is a delightful combination (Fri., Tysons Corner Center). 🦁 Movie night is getting wild at Reston Station Metro Plaza. Leesburg Animal Park will “bring the zoo” for some hands-on animal fun from 6-8 p.m. Sat. before “Zookeeper” screens. Here are the details.

will “bring the zoo” for some hands-on animal fun from 6-8 p.m. Sat. before screens. Here are the details. 🐺 Geoff Marsh will put on a juggling and puppetry show at 7 p.m. before “The Bad Guys” screens at dark (Sat., Centreville).

Chuck Brown Day

📅 Sat., 2-7 p.m.

📍 Fort Dupont Park

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Wind us up!

D.C. is celebrating the godfather of go-go with a day of music that’s “bigger, better, more cranking” than ever with Chuck Brown Band, Backyard Band, The District Kings, DJ Kool and more. Heads up: The party’s moving to Southeast this year.

Big 3 Basketball

📅 Sat.

📍 Capital One Arena

💲 $25

🔗 Details



Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league is coming to D.C. for the first time and it’s for the playoffs.

So, what’s all the hoopla about? Former NBA players shining in intimate, half-court games, all-star coaches from the NBA and WNBA, great entertainment, the highly punny names and even how the league tackles mental health stigma.

County Fairs

More concerts this weekend

The Detroit Cobras, 8:30 p.m. Fri., The Runaway, $25

Detroit’s premier cover band (possibly the best cover band on the planet) plays obscure R&B and rock ‘n’ roll songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s. This show is a celebration of founding member Rachel Nagy, who died last year. Details.

Sir Richard Bishop, 8:30 p.m. Sat., The Runaway, $15

The Sun City Girls cofounder is a singular guitarist drawing from an eclectic array of world music influences for a soulful, experimental sound. Details.

