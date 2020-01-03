The Weekend Scene: What to Do the First Weekend of 2020

Here's how to enjoy the first weekend of a new decade.

All Weekend

Free Pick

Georgetown GLOW

Through Jan. 5

Stroll through Georgetown alight with glowing artistic displays, from a Cloud Swing on Book Hill to an interactive bicycling competition on the waterfront. Delightful spots are all along the waterfront, canal and into the neighborhood. Here's a map.

Aurora: The Spirit of Northern Lights

Through Jan. 5

ARTECHOUSE

The interactive arts space hosts its last weekend of this Northern Lights-themed exhibit featuring an ice forest, frosted forests and dancing skies this weekend. You don't need to approach the North Pole to see something spectacular. Adult tickets start at $16 online.



Friday

ReClaimed ReUsed RePurposed

Reception, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3 "ReClaimed ReUsed RePurposed" focuses on art created with materials that show respect for the planet, including waste and recycled bits and pieces. The exhibition continues through Jan. 25 at the gallery's lower level.

Last Night at Gypsy Sally's

Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Gypsy Sally's, 3401 K Street NW

This well-known Georgetown spot is permanently shutting its doors, but will be sent off with performances from the John Kadlecik Band and Mary el-Band. Door tickets start at $35.

Free Pick

First Friday Dupont

Friday, Jan. 3, 6-8 p.m. Take a self-guided tour through several art galleries in Dupont Circle. IA&A at Hillyer, the National League of American Pen Women, Shop: Made in DC and Studio Gallery are participating. Here's a full list.

Saturday

Winter Tree Identification Walk and Workshop

Saturday, Jan. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Josephine Butler Parks Center (2437 15th Street NW)

Herbalist Holly Poole-Kavana will lead a class and walking tour of common D.C. area trees. The class costs $0-60, depending on your income level.

Forget Honey! What kind of alcohol pairs with my tea?

Saturday, Jan. 4, 6 p.m.

City Winery (1350 Okie St. NE, Washington, D.C.)

Perfect your hot toddy game at this cocktail course from City Winery. Tickets are $40 each.

Sunday

Free Pick

National Museum of Women in the Arts Free Community Day

Sunday, Jan. 5, noon to 5 p.m.

1250 New York Ave NW, Washington D.C.

Catch exhibitions including "Live Dangerously" or go at 1 p.m. for the museum's "Fierce Women" tour.

Free Pick

House Plant Care Clinic

Sunday, Jan. 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rock Paper Plant (401 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.)

Never kill another house plant (maybe). Pack up your plant and the store will do their best to diagnose your problem.