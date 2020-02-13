The Weekend Scene: What to Do Presidents Day Weekend Around DC

Love and patriotism are in the air, with Valentine's Day on Friday and Presidents Day on Monday. Between both, you owe it to yourself to get off the couch at least once this weekend.
- It's going to be cold this weekend, especially on Friday and Saturday. But those will be the sunniest days of the weekend. Here's the full forecast.
- Check out our concert guide.
- Don't miss your shot: "Hamilton" is returning to the Kennedy Center.
- The National Museum of African American History and Culture is inviting people to find out the historical significance of family heirlooms. Read about the "District Treasures" project.
All Weekend
Local
Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival
Hilton Washington DC / Rockville Hotel & Executive Meeting Center
All Weekend
Do you like jazz? If so, come and enjoy a whole weekend of performances from some of the best jazz musicians in the country, including high school jazz bands. You can also take master classes, participate in discussions, enjoy over 30 art and culture vendors as well as other programming. Tickets start at $5.
The King's Speech
National Theatre (1321 Pennsylvania Avenue)
All Weekend
Because of his stammer, King George VI struggles with leading England after his brother abdicated the throne. Bertie starts to see a speech therapist and everything changes. The play is making its D.C. debut this weekend. Tickets go from $54 to $114.
Capitol Hill Volleyball Classic
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
All Weekend
More than 10,000 young athletes representing 968 teams from across the United States, and even the world, will compete this weekend in one of the largest youth volleyball tournaments in the world. Now in its 14th year, the event annually attracts more than 100,000 attendees. Single-day tickets can be purchased for $18. Weekend passes can be purchased for $38.
AKC Presidential Pooches Exhibition
The Watergate Hotel
All Weekend
Celebrate all of the past White House pups at this free event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. all weekend long.
Friday
Valentine’s Ball at the Embassy of Italy
Embassy of Italy
Feb. 14, 7:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember by enjoying the beauty and passion of Italy right here in D.C. There will be an opera presentation of Romeo and Juliet, ballroom dancing and of course delicious Italian food and refreshments. Tickets are $100 for general admission and $140 for VIP. A portion of all proceeds will be going towards the American Cancer Society.
Saturday
Free Pick
Rockville Lantern Festival 2020
F Scott Fitzgerald Theatre
Feb. 15, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Come be blown away by all of the lights! This free, family-friendly event will feature Asian cultural performances, food and crafting.
Presidential Family Fun Day
National Portrait Gallery
Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Start your President’s Day Weekend off right with a day of crafts, music, dancing, games and more educational programming about the presidents. This family-friendly event is free.
Galentine’s Day Trivia with Port City Brewing
City Tap House Penn Quarter
Feb. 15, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Gather your squad and channel your inner Leslie Knope with an afternoon of "Parks and Recreation" themed trivia. Yes, there will be waffles available. Be sure to reserve your table online to get a spot.
Watson Adventures’ Naked at the National Gallery of Art Scavenger Hunt
National Gallery of Art
Feb. 15, 1 p.m.
Come experience a scavenger hunt unlike any other. What exactly will you be looking for? Naked art. Follow the clues, find the art and compete to win the prize. Tickets to participate are $24.
Sunday
Free Pick
3rd Annual Chili Cook-Off
The Midlands (3333 Georgia Ave. NW)
Feb. 16, 2-4 p.m.
Free samples! Local chefs will compete to serve the best chili in D.C. Competitors include The Midlands, The Looking Glass Lounge, Cinder BBQ, NuVegan Cafe, and others. Drinks will also be available for purchase.
A Valentine's Weekend Special: Featuring the Poetry of Timid Masses
Busboys and Poets (625 Monroe street NE)
Feb. 16, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Poet Timid Masses will share his inspirations for his writings in a selected reading of poetry at Busboys and Poets. His poetry discusses the tenets of faith, love and hope and his latest book has been featured on Amazon’s best-selling new releases. Tickets are $8.
Monday
Free Pick
Washington’s Birthday Celebration
Mount Vernon
Feb. 17, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Spend your Presidents Day (and George Washington’s Birthday) with a day full of free programming at Mount Vernon. There will be a food truck, musical performances, military demonstrations and more. Bring the whole family to learn about our nation’s first president, and honor all of the other officials who served after him. In celebration of the special day, admission is free.
Yoga Garden - Presidents Day Edition 2020
The Midlands Beer Garden
Feb. 17, 10-11 a.m.
Make your Presidents Day extra relaxing with an hour-long vinyasa flow. Tickets are $19, and there will be an after-party with discounted and affordable drinks following the yoga session.
George Washington Birthday Parade
Old Town Alexandria
Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m.
Come down to historic Old Town Alexandria for the nation’s largest George Washington birthday parade. The event is free and is sure to be fun for the whole family.
Rock the Rink
The Wharf
Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m.
The Wharf's ice rink is going ALL CAPS on Monday. Head down for s'mores around the campfire, a visit from Slapshot and Caps-themed drinks by Cantina Bambina. If you wear your Capitals gear, you get a $5 discount on admission, which is $12 for adults and $9 for children.
At 6 p.m., you can (hopefully) relive the glory of the Caps' Stanley Cup run. Their game against the Vegas Golden Knights will be broadcast on a huge screen near the campfire.
Presidents Day Brunches
City Tap House Penn Quarter will be offering $10 bottomless mimosas in addition to their full brunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tico DC will have bottomless brunch options from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Unlimited food is $29 and unlimited food and drink is $39.
Mon Ami Gabi in Bethesda will begin brunch at 10 a.m. with their weekend brunch menu and $4 Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas. The Presidents Day celebration will continue all day with Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 4 p.m.
Shoe's Cup and Cork in Leesburg will be serving a special Presidents Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.