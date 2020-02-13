The Weekend Scene: What to Do Presidents Day Weekend Around DC

Love and patriotism are in the air, with Valentine's Day on Friday and Presidents Day on Monday. Between both, you owe it to yourself to get off the couch at least once this weekend.

All Weekend

Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival

Hilton Washington DC / Rockville Hotel & Executive Meeting Center

All Weekend

Do you like jazz? If so, come and enjoy a whole weekend of performances from some of the best jazz musicians in the country, including high school jazz bands. You can also take master classes, participate in discussions, enjoy over 30 art and culture vendors as well as other programming. Tickets start at $5.

The King's Speech

National Theatre (1321 Pennsylvania Avenue)

All Weekend

Because of his stammer, King George VI struggles with leading England after his brother abdicated the throne. Bertie starts to see a speech therapist and everything changes. The play is making its D.C. debut this weekend. Tickets go from $54 to $114.

Capitol Hill Volleyball Classic

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

All Weekend

More than 10,000 young athletes representing 968 teams from across the United States, and even the world, will compete this weekend in one of the largest youth volleyball tournaments in the world. Now in its 14th year, the event annually attracts more than 100,000 attendees. Single-day tickets can be purchased for $18. Weekend passes can be purchased for $38.

AKC Presidential Pooches Exhibition

The Watergate Hotel

All Weekend

Celebrate all of the past White House pups at this free event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. all weekend long.

News4's Tommy McFly reports on a pop-up exhibit about presidential dogs at the Watergate Hotel for President's Day weekend.

Friday

Valentine’s Ball at the Embassy of Italy

Embassy of Italy

Feb. 14, 7:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember by enjoying the beauty and passion of Italy right here in D.C. There will be an opera presentation of Romeo and Juliet, ballroom dancing and of course delicious Italian food and refreshments. Tickets are $100 for general admission and $140 for VIP. A portion of all proceeds will be going towards the American Cancer Society.

Saturday

Free Pick

Rockville Lantern Festival 2020

F Scott Fitzgerald Theatre

Feb. 15, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Come be blown away by all of the lights! This free, family-friendly event will feature Asian cultural performances, food and crafting.

Presidential Family Fun Day

National Portrait Gallery

Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Start your President’s Day Weekend off right with a day of crafts, music, dancing, games and more educational programming about the presidents. This family-friendly event is free.

Galentine’s Day Trivia with Port City Brewing

City Tap House Penn Quarter

Feb. 15, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Gather your squad and channel your inner Leslie Knope with an afternoon of "Parks and Recreation" themed trivia. Yes, there will be waffles available. Be sure to reserve your table online to get a spot.

Watson Adventures’ Naked at the National Gallery of Art Scavenger Hunt

National Gallery of Art

Feb. 15, 1 p.m.

Come experience a scavenger hunt unlike any other. What exactly will you be looking for? Naked art. Follow the clues, find the art and compete to win the prize. Tickets to participate are $24.

Sunday

Free Pick

3rd Annual Chili Cook-Off

The Midlands (3333 Georgia Ave. NW)

Feb. 16, 2-4 p.m.

Free samples! Local chefs will compete to serve the best chili in D.C. Competitors include The Midlands, The Looking Glass Lounge, Cinder BBQ, NuVegan Cafe, and others. Drinks will also be available for purchase.

A Valentine's Weekend Special: Featuring the Poetry of Timid Masses

Busboys and Poets (625 Monroe street NE)

Feb. 16, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Poet Timid Masses will share his inspirations for his writings in a selected reading of poetry at Busboys and Poets. His poetry discusses the tenets of faith, love and hope and his latest book has been featured on Amazon’s best-selling new releases. Tickets are $8.

Monday

Free Pick

Washington’s Birthday Celebration

Mount Vernon

Feb. 17, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Spend your Presidents Day (and George Washington’s Birthday) with a day full of free programming at Mount Vernon. There will be a food truck, musical performances, military demonstrations and more. Bring the whole family to learn about our nation’s first president, and honor all of the other officials who served after him. In celebration of the special day, admission is free.

Yoga Garden - Presidents Day Edition 2020

The Midlands Beer Garden

Feb. 17, 10-11 a.m.

Make your Presidents Day extra relaxing with an hour-long vinyasa flow. Tickets are $19, and there will be an after-party with discounted and affordable drinks following the yoga session.

George Washington Birthday Parade

Old Town Alexandria

Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m.

Come down to historic Old Town Alexandria for the nation’s largest George Washington birthday parade. The event is free and is sure to be fun for the whole family.

Rock the Rink

The Wharf

Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m.

The Wharf's ice rink is going ALL CAPS on Monday. Head down for s'mores around the campfire, a visit from Slapshot and Caps-themed drinks by Cantina Bambina. If you wear your Capitals gear, you get a $5 discount on admission, which is $12 for adults and $9 for children.

At 6 p.m., you can (hopefully) relive the glory of the Caps' Stanley Cup run. Their game against the Vegas Golden Knights will be broadcast on a huge screen near the campfire.

Presidents Day Brunches

City Tap House Penn Quarter will be offering $10 bottomless mimosas in addition to their full brunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tico DC will have bottomless brunch options from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Unlimited food is $29 and unlimited food and drink is $39.

Mon Ami Gabi in Bethesda will begin brunch at 10 a.m. with their weekend brunch menu and $4 Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas. The Presidents Day celebration will continue all day with Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 4 p.m.

Shoe's Cup and Cork in Leesburg will be serving a special Presidents Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.