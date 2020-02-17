The Weekend Scene: What to Do on Presidents Day Around DC

Love and patriotism are in the air, with Valentine's Day on Friday and Presidents Day on Monday. Between both, you owe it to yourself to get off the couch at least once this weekend.
- It's going to be warmer than average on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Here's the full forecast.
- Check out our concert guide.
- Don't miss your shot: "Hamilton" is returning to the Kennedy Center.
- The National Museum of African American History and Culture is inviting people to find out the historical significance of family heirlooms. Read about the "District Treasures" project.
Free Pick
Washington’s Birthday Celebration
Mount Vernon
Feb. 17, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Local
Spend your Presidents Day (and George Washington’s Birthday) with a day full of free programming at Mount Vernon.
There will syrup tastings, a food truck, musical performances, military demonstrations and more. Bring the whole family to learn about our nation’s first president, and honor all of the other officials who served after him. The Washington family themselves (well, historical reenactors) will even be there to share some stories.
In celebration of the special day, admission is free.
Free Pick
George Washington Birthday Parade in Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria
Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m.
Alexandria says the town hosts the largest George Washington birthday parade in the country.
This year's theme is selfless service to country, and grand marshal is RADM Robert Shumaker, who served in the Vietnam War and was kept as a prisoner for eight years. The parade, with musicians and performing artists, will start at Gibbon and Fairfax Streets. Marchers will go North on Fairfax street, then turn at Queen Street before heading south on Royal Street. Here's a map.
Free Pick
Tour the Woodrow Wilson House for Free
2340 S Street, NW
Feb. 17, last tour at 3 p.m.
Take advantage of free tours of President Woodrow Wilson's former Washington, D.C., home. Tours of this historic property begin on the hour. Admission on other days is $15 for adults.
Capitol Hill Volleyball Classic
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
More than 10,000 young athletes representing 968 teams from across the United States, and even the world, will compete this weekend in one of the largest youth volleyball tournaments in the world. Now in its 14th year, the event annually attracts more than 100,000 attendees. Single-day tickets can be purchased for $18. Matches start at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Here's the event guide.
Yoga Garden - Presidents Day Edition 2020
The Midlands Beer Garden
Feb. 17, 10-11 a.m.
Make your Presidents Day extra relaxing with an hour-long vinyasa flow. Tickets are $19, and there will be an after-party with discounted and affordable drinks following the yoga session.
Rock the Rink
The Wharf
Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m.
The Wharf's ice rink is going ALL CAPS on Monday. Head down for s'mores around the campfire, a visit from Slapshot and Caps-themed drinks by Cantina Bambina. If you wear your Capitals gear, you get a $5 discount on admission, which is $12 for adults and $9 for children.
At 6 p.m., you can (hopefully) relive the glory of the Caps' Stanley Cup run. Their game against the Vegas Golden Knights will be broadcast on a huge screen near the campfire.
The Cookout
Source (1835 14th St. NW)
Feb. 16-17, Starts at 7:30 p.m.
Come and enjoy two nights of black comedy with the Washington Improv Theater, featuring local performers. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Presidents Day Brunches
City Tap House Penn Quarter will be offering $10 bottomless mimosas in addition to their full brunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tico DC will have bottomless brunch options from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Unlimited food is $29 and unlimited food and drink is $39.
Mon Ami Gabi in Bethesda will begin brunch at 10 a.m. with their weekend brunch menu and $4 Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas. The Presidents Day celebration will continue all day with Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 4 p.m.
Shoe's Cup and Cork in Leesburg will be serving a special Presidents Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.