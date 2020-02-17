The Weekend Scene: What to Do on Presidents Day Around DC

Love and patriotism are in the air, with Valentine's Day on Friday and Presidents Day on Monday. Between both, you owe it to yourself to get off the couch at least once this weekend.

Free Pick

Washington’s Birthday Celebration

Mount Vernon

Feb. 17, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Spend your Presidents Day (and George Washington’s Birthday) with a day full of free programming at Mount Vernon.

There will syrup tastings, a food truck, musical performances, military demonstrations and more. Bring the whole family to learn about our nation’s first president, and honor all of the other officials who served after him. The Washington family themselves (well, historical reenactors) will even be there to share some stories.

In celebration of the special day, admission is free.

Free Pick

George Washington Birthday Parade in Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria

Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m.

Alexandria says the town hosts the largest George Washington birthday parade in the country.

This year's theme is selfless service to country, and grand marshal is RADM Robert Shumaker, who served in the Vietnam War and was kept as a prisoner for eight years. The parade, with musicians and performing artists, will start at Gibbon and Fairfax Streets. Marchers will go North on Fairfax street, then turn at Queen Street before heading south on Royal Street. Here's a map.

Free Pick

Tour the Woodrow Wilson House for Free

2340 S Street, NW

Feb. 17, last tour at 3 p.m.

Take advantage of free tours of President Woodrow Wilson's former Washington, D.C., home. Tours of this historic property begin on the hour. Admission on other days is $15 for adults.

Capitol Hill Volleyball Classic

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

More than 10,000 young athletes representing 968 teams from across the United States, and even the world, will compete this weekend in one of the largest youth volleyball tournaments in the world. Now in its 14th year, the event annually attracts more than 100,000 attendees. Single-day tickets can be purchased for $18. Matches start at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Here's the event guide.

Yoga Garden - Presidents Day Edition 2020

The Midlands Beer Garden

Feb. 17, 10-11 a.m.

Make your Presidents Day extra relaxing with an hour-long vinyasa flow. Tickets are $19, and there will be an after-party with discounted and affordable drinks following the yoga session.

Rock the Rink

The Wharf

Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m.

The Wharf's ice rink is going ALL CAPS on Monday. Head down for s'mores around the campfire, a visit from Slapshot and Caps-themed drinks by Cantina Bambina. If you wear your Capitals gear, you get a $5 discount on admission, which is $12 for adults and $9 for children.

At 6 p.m., you can (hopefully) relive the glory of the Caps' Stanley Cup run. Their game against the Vegas Golden Knights will be broadcast on a huge screen near the campfire.

The Cookout

Source (1835 14th St. NW)

Feb. 16-17, Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Come and enjoy two nights of black comedy with the Washington Improv Theater, featuring local performers. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Presidents Day Brunches

City Tap House Penn Quarter will be offering $10 bottomless mimosas in addition to their full brunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tico DC will have bottomless brunch options from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Unlimited food is $29 and unlimited food and drink is $39.

Mon Ami Gabi in Bethesda will begin brunch at 10 a.m. with their weekend brunch menu and $4 Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas. The Presidents Day celebration will continue all day with Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 4 p.m.

Shoe's Cup and Cork in Leesburg will be serving a special Presidents Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.