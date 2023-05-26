The Weekend Scene: What to Do Memorial Day Weekend Around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.
Memorial Day weekend traditions are returning with full grandeur, providing many ways to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.
The National Memorial Day Concert at the Capitol will welcome an in-person audience for the first time since COVID struck, plus expect the massive Rolling to Remember motorcycle rally and tons of parades.
🌦️ Storm Team4 says Friday and Saturday are pick days for grilling and chilling. Passing showers are possible from Saturday evening into Monday. Here's the forecast.
Outdoor Movies
🎬 Roll out the red carpet for outdoor movie season! Outside screenings can be found almost every day of the week — check out our full guide here.
A few to check out this weekend include:
- "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark" at The Kennedy Center (Fri.)
- "Moana" at Tysons Corner Center The Plaza (Fri.)
- "The Sandlot" at Lovettsville Town Green (Sat.)
- "Secret Life of Pets" at Reston Station Metro Plaza (Sat.)
- "Akeelah and the Bee" at National Harbor (Sun.)
DC Black Pride
📅 Fri. to Mon.
🔗 Here’s the full list of events
Back bigger and more proud than ever, DC Black Pride is a weekend packed with resource fairs, parties, brunches, a poetry slam, Pride by the River at Anacostia Park and much more. There's also Black Parent Pride
Brick City
📍 National Building Museum
📅 Fri. to Mon.
🔗 Details
You can visit New Orleans, the Roman Colosseum, even our very own Lincoln Memorial — all in Lego form — at the National Building Museum starting Saturday. Warren Elsmore, a LEGO fan since childhood, constructed BRICK CITY.
Célébrez en Rosé
📍 Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods
📅 Sun.
🔗 Details
Put on your favorite pink outfit to celebrate all things rosé, picnic-style, with Ginuwine, Jacquees, Mannie Fresh and locals UCB and DJ 5’9. It’s happening at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods; tickets start about $130.
Place Flowers at Arlington National Cemetery
📅 Sun., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
📍 Arlington National Cemetery
🔗 Details
Volunteers can help create a special tribute to servicemembers at Arlington National Cemetery. Sign up to participate. Volunteers will need to show a government-issued photo ID and go through a security screening.
National Memorial Day Concert
📅 Sun., 8 p.m.
📍 West Lawn of U.S. Capitol
🔗 Details
The annual Memorial Day Concert performed on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol is reopening to the public.
Trace Adkins, S. Epatha Merkerson, John Slattery, Dulé Hill, Yolanda Adams, the National Symphony Orchestra and U.S. military bands will salute servicemen and women.
Gates, located at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, are set to open at 5 p.m. Expect a security screening.
Music Snob Concert Picks
- Airport 77s, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Runaway, $12-$15
Indigo De Souza, 7 p.m. Monday, 9:30 Club, $25
More Things to Do in Washington DC
- 🌭 Hi-Lawn Rooftop Grill-Out & Picnic Party — Fri. to Mon., Union Market, 💸🚫
- 🏍 Rolling to Remember — Fri. to Sun.
- 🌹 USAA Poppy Wall — Fri. to Sun., National Mall, 💸🚫
- 🛍 The Little Mermaid: Black Is Beautiful Art Market — Sat., metrobar (NE), 💸🚫
More Things to Do in Maryland
- 🪕 DelFest — Thurs. to Sun., Cumberland, 💲💲💲💲+
- 🍷 Caribbean Festival at Linganore Wine Cellars — Sat. and Sun., Mt. Airy, 💲💲💲
- 🎺 U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" Concert — Sat., National Harbor, 💸🚫
More Things to Do in Virginia
- 🛡️ Memorial Day at the National Army Museum —Fri. to Mon., Fort Belvoir, 💸🚫
- 🎡 ViVa! Vienna! fair & carnival — Sat. and Sun., Historic Vienna, 💸🚫
- 🌳 Art in Nature Festival — Sat. and Sun., Chantilly, 💲💲
- 🍓 Strawberry Jubilee Fest — Sat. to Mon., Bluemont, 💲
- ⚔️ Virginia Renaissance Faire — Weekends through 6/10, Spotsylvania Courthouse, 💲
- 🚒 Falls Church Memorial Day Parade & Festival —Mon., 💸🚫
