The Weekend Scene: What to Do Memorial Day Weekend Around DC

Memorial Day weekend traditions are returning with full grandeur, providing many ways to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

The National Memorial Day Concert at the Capitol will welcome an in-person audience for the first time since COVID struck, plus expect the massive Rolling to Remember motorcycle rally and tons of parades.

🌦️ Storm Team4 says Friday and Saturday are pick days for grilling and chilling. Passing showers are possible from Saturday evening into Monday. Here's the forecast.

Outdoor Movies

🎬 Roll out the red carpet for outdoor movie season! Outside screenings can be found almost every day of the week — check out our full guide here.

A few to check out this weekend include:

DC Black Pride

📅 Fri. to Mon.

🔗 Here’s the full list of events

Back bigger and more proud than ever, DC Black Pride is a weekend packed with resource fairs, parties, brunches, a poetry slam, Pride by the River at Anacostia Park and much more. There's also Black Parent Pride

Brick City

📍 National Building Museum

📅 Fri. to Mon.

🔗 Details

You can visit New Orleans, the Roman Colosseum, even our very own Lincoln Memorial — all in Lego form — at the National Building Museum starting Saturday. Warren Elsmore, a LEGO fan since childhood, constructed BRICK CITY.

Célébrez en Rosé

📍 Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods

📅 Sun.

🔗 Details

Put on your favorite pink outfit to celebrate all things rosé, picnic-style, with Ginuwine, Jacquees, Mannie Fresh and locals UCB and DJ 5’9. It’s happening at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods; tickets start about $130.

Place Flowers at Arlington National Cemetery

📅 Sun., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

📍 Arlington National Cemetery

🔗 Details

Volunteers can help create a special tribute to servicemembers at Arlington National Cemetery. Sign up to participate. Volunteers will need to show a government-issued photo ID and go through a security screening.

National Memorial Day Concert

📅 Sun., 8 p.m.

📍 West Lawn of U.S. Capitol

🔗 Details

The annual Memorial Day Concert performed on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol is reopening to the public.

Trace Adkins, S. Epatha Merkerson, John Slattery, Dulé Hill, Yolanda Adams, the National Symphony Orchestra and U.S. military bands will salute servicemen and women.

Gates, located at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, are set to open at 5 p.m. Expect a security screening.

