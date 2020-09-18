The Weekend Scene: What to Do Around the DC Area Sept. 18-20

Coronavirus restrictions are easing and some people feel more comfortable about going out in public now. So, we're bringing back The Weekend Scene.

Weather-wise, you couldn't pick a better weekend to get outside — and show off your best fall jacket. It's going to be sunny and cool, especially during the night and early mornings. Here's the Storm Team4 forecast.

Remember your mask, keep your distance from others and enjoy your weekend.

What to Know Coronavirus is still spreading through the D.C.-area community, so take steps to stay healthy when going out

Frequent hand washing, maintaining a social distance from others and covering your face can help slow the spread of coronavirus

Don't go out if you feel sick

Virtual Event

Kennedy Center Celebrates National Dance Day

Saturday, Sept. 19

Classes run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re moving online but we won’t stop moving.”

From Jazz to contemporary to cardio-focused, join free online dance workshops for kids and adults all day. Just follow along on the Kennedy Center’s Facebook page.

Free Pick

Smithsonian Museums Reopen

Four museums reopen Friday

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum will reopen with new coronavirus prevention measures.

You need to reserve a timed ticket for entry. Don’t forget your mask, it’s required.

On the heels of the National Zoo reopening, The Smithsonian is opening up four of its museums. They'll start letting visitors back in with strict protocols. News4's Derrick Ward takes a closer look at the changes you can expect.

Eisenhower Memorial Debuts

Opens Friday, Sept. 18

Located in a new, four-acre public park across the street from the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial will open to the public Friday at 1 p.m. If you visit, bring your headphones or earbuds so you can take a self-guided audio tour.

Maryland Corn Maze

Opens Saturday, Sept. 19

Hayrides, bouncy houses, petting zoos and of course the 8-acre corn maze: There’s so much to do at Maryland Corn Maze. It’s an outdoor activity that will get anyone into the fall spirit.

It’s a good idea to purchase tickets in advance ($12 general admission). It’s open through Nov. 8.

Draughts and Drops at Six Flags America

Noon to 6 p.m., Sept. 19-20 and 26-28

Local beers and roller coasters could be a wonderful or risky combination. Anyone over 21 can enjoy a beer festival for the next two weekends at Six Flags America. A combo ticket that includes admission to the park and a sampler of beer costs $47.99.

Maryland Restaurant Week

Friday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, Sept. 27

Maryland is launching its first-ever state-wide restaurant week. Deals vary by restaurant, but cover both take-out and dine-in meals.

News4's Tommy McFly Reports on all the restaurant events currently available in the D.C. area.

Black Restaurant Week

Sept. 18-27

Celebrate and patronize Black-owned restaurants during DMV Black Restaurant Week. D.C.’s kicks off on Friday and includes restaurants in the greater region, including Baltimore. Food trucks and dessert shops are included, plus there are opportunities to win prizes and gift cards.