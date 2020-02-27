The Weekend Scene: What to Do Around DC Feb. 28-March 1

Leap into spring with these fun things to do around D.C., Maryland and Virginia this weekend.

First:

Friday

Care of Magical Creatures

Locust Grove Nature Center

Feb. 28, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Do you believe in magic? Take the kids in their costumes for a fairy tale afternoon as you learn about how magnificent nature can be, and all the special creatures that inhabit it. Tickets are $7 for children and free for parents and guardians.

Rose Jaffe: Artist Talk and Community Workshop

Washington Studio School

Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Come for an evening of creative discussion with visual artist and D.C. native Rose Jaffe. Topics will include art, space, activism and community. This event is free and open to the public.

DC Dining in the Dark

Abigail (1730 M Street Northwest)

Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Have you ever wanted to eat a nice meal without any distractions? Now’s your chance with DC Dining in the Dark. You get to eat five courses in a pitch-black room, served by waiters wearing night-vision goggles. Tickets are $75.

Mucus Fest 2020

Feb. 28, doors at 8 p.m.

Black Cat

Sikk Magazine is showcasing black artists with an event that's part concert and part clothing/art vendor display. Tickets cost $20.

Saturday

Free Pick

Rooting DC 2020

Ron Brown College Preparatory High School

Feb. 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get your green thumb ready for a day full of gardening education workshops, panel discussions and cooking demonstrations with over 60 green businesses and nonprofits. This event is free, but there will be food and drinks available to purchase for lunch.

Black To The Future Festival 2020

Feb. 29, 1-4 p.m.

Anacostia Arts Center (1231 Good Hope Road Southeast)

This festival is "a celebration of black business, art, wellness, music, food and lives," organizers say.

ANXO Women’s Month Sneak Peek Party

Tasting Room (711 Kennedy St. NW)

Feb. 29, 1-5 p.m.

Sample ANXO's Nevertheless Dry Cider, a special release for Women's Month. This free party also will feature live painting.

Boozin' In Your Onesie Bar Crawl

Dupont Circle

Feb. 29, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Now, here is your chance to party in your PJs. Grab your best onesie and get ready to hop around the Dupont Circle bar scene. Group tickets are $18.75 each and single tickets are $24.99. Final price tickets are $39.99 the day of the event.

Macrame Rainbow Workshop

Hampton Inn Washington Downtown Convention Center

Feb. 29, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Add some color to your weekend and learn how to make a beautiful piece of rainbow wall art. Tickets are $35 to participate, and all art supplies are included.

The Return of the Jook Joint

Prince George's Community College Largo Student Center

Feb. 29, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Spend your Saturday night right with dancing, food and live entertainment. Tickets are $50 and include a buffet, drink ticket and souvenir mason jar.

D.C. United Home Opener

Feb. 29, 1 p.m.

Audi Field

D.C. United faces the Colorado Rapids in their first home game of the year.

Sunday

Hoppy Hour: Meditation with Bunnies at Lost Boy Cider

Lost Boy Cider (Alexandria, VA)

March 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

What is better then a relaxing morning of yoga? How about yoga while snuggling adorable bunnies? If this experience sounds like an amazing idea to you, then hop on over with your yoga mat and join. Tickets are $30 and include a beverage after the yoga session.

National Museum of Women in the Arts Free Day

March 1, noon to 5 p.m.

1250 New York Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

To kick off Women's Month, admission is free.

ANXO Women’s Month Launch Party

March 1, 2 p.m.

ANXO Cidery & Pintxos Bar (300 Florida Ave. NW)

March is Women's Month, and ANXO is marking it by donating to nonprofits that focus on women's issues. This party kicks off a month where everything poured will be female-made. Entry is free.

Profs & Pints: Super Tuesday and Beyond

The Bier Baron Tavern and Comedy Loft

March 1, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Politics can be messy, so why not try to figure it out together? Come for an evening of discussion about the upcoming primaries with David Barker, Director of American University's Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.