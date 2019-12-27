The Weekend Scene: What to Do Around DC Dec. 27-29

With the end of the year drawing near, there are still plenty of light displays and holiday-themed fun to be had.

All Weekend

Drive Through The Lights

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Nightly through Jan. 1

Drive through a musically-themed symphony of lights at this Columbia, Maryland, concert venue. It costs $20 per car before fees. If you prefer a more ambulatory experience, save the date for a walk-through night on Dec. 31.

Holiday Light Spectacular

Friday and Saturday

The National Cathedral

Flickering snowflakes and bright lights will transform the National Cathedral will give you the feel of being in a snowglobe. A full orchestra will be performing Christmas classics like "Let It Snow" and "Silver Bells."

Miracle on 7th Street

Through Dec. 31

1839 7th Street NW

Whether you're in the Christmas spirit or just want to drink any spirits, this pop-up bar has got you covered. On-theme cocktails with highly photogenic presentations run $13-$14. You can sip them and explore themed rooms, including one devoted to the Nationals' World Series win.

Chai-vy and Cohen-y

Through Dec. 31

Ivy and Coney, 1537 7th Street NW

Celebrate Hannukah with Manischewitz, latkes and dreidels at this pop-up bar. They've also got a "ShotNorah" if you can find seven friends daring enough to try.

Free Pick

Georgetown GLOW

Through Jan. 5

Stroll through Georgetown alight with glowing artistic displays, from a Cloud Swing on Book Hill to a live dance show at 3206 N Street NW. Delightful spots are all along the waterfront, canal and into the neighborhood. Here's a map.

Aurora: The Spirit of Northern Lights

Through Jan. 5

ARTECHOUSE

The interactive arts space has launched a Northern Lights-themed exhibit featuring an ice forest, frosted forests and dancing skies. You don't need to approach the North Pole to see something spectacular. Adult tickets start at $16 online.

Free Pick

"Season’s Greenings: America’s Gardens"

Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The U.S. Botanic Gardens

The U.S. Botanic Garden's annual holiday display debuted on Thanksgiving. It's free to enter this balmy and full-of-life spot all year round.

Winter Walk of Lights

Meadowlark Botanic Gardens, Vienna, Virginia

Nightly admissions from 5:30-9:15 p.m. through Jan. 5

Wind through a dazzling display of lights; then stop by the gift shop and s'mores snack shop. Tickets start at $8.

Free Pick

ZooLights

Nightly through Jan. 1, 5-9 p.m.

The National Zoo

See the zoo come to life with thousands of twinkling lights in displays throughout. You can also get a special late-view of the animals in certain exhibits.

New attractions this year include "Pandamonium: A Virtual Experience" where you can get up close to pandas and "Entre les Rangs, A Luminous Field of Lights," which the zoo says is highly Instagrammable.

Saturday

Audacious Aleworks Ugly Sweater Party

Saturday, Dec. 28 at noon

Audacious Aleworks Brewery & Taproom (110 East Fairfax Street, Falls Church, Virginia)

Get a little more mileage out of that ugly sweater — and, if you're lucky enough to have the ugliest getup, a $25 prize.

"Punk the Capital" screening

Saturday, Dec. 28, 8:30 p.m.

The Black Cat (1811 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.)

Explore D.C.'s 1970s punk scene in this archival documentary.

Sunday

8th Annual Hawk Indoor Marathon

Sunday, Dec. 29, Packet pickup noon to 1 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School (125 S Old Glebe Rd, Arlington)

You don't need to brave any elements to complete this indoor marathon. Challenge yourself to complete 211 laps around the gym — in less than 6 hours. It costs $75 to participate and there's a $100 prize for the first-place finisher.