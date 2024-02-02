The Weekend Scene: Warehouse Sale, ice cream for breakfast and more things to do in the DC area

Get a jumpstart on planning your weekend: Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
It’s that time of year again. (No, not just the end of Dry January!).
On Saturday, we're taking the plunge – The Polar Bear Plunge!
It’s a huge fundraising event for Special Olympics Maryland, generating a big portion of the nonprofit’s budget to get people of all abilities involved in sports.
Join The Scene Team, Melissa Mollet, Joseph Olmo, Telemundo 44’s Joseph Martinez and hundreds of others to leap into the freezing waters at Sandy Point State Park. Here's how to join in.
Or… stay warm, donate to our team and watch the shivering good time on News4.
Free pick
Orchid conservation exhibit
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Orchid flowers are flourishing at the U.S. Botanic Garden and Smithsonian’s 28th annual orchid exhibit.
About 350 flowers have come out of the Smithsonian’s orchid collection and into the Kogod Courtyard between the American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery.
Between the flowers, don’t miss the technicolor orchid sculptures created by Baltimore-based artist Phaan Howng using 3D scans of the plants.
The exhibit is free to visit and will be open until April 28.
Alexandria Boutique Warehouse Sale
Sat. and Sun., hours vary by store
🔗 Details
Get your steps in while shopping from more than 50 independent boutiques in stores, pop-up tents and along King Street (here’s a map) in Alexandria's 20th annual warehouse sale.
You might find a designer steal: Everything from clothes to home furnishings will be up to 80% off.
Free pick
Wings of Legacy: Stories of Black Aviation
Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum
🔗 Details
Kick off Black History Month by celebrating pioneering Black aviators past and present with something for all ages.
Enjoy family-friendly educational activities and art projects; preview updates to the museum's gallery and meet with Caleb Smith, a Prince George's County native, who became the youngest glider pilot in the world, the museum says.
Free pick
Golden Haiku Poetry Competition
🔗 Details
NBC4 knows
Golden opportunity
A contest of prose
See what our poet-producer Haleigh Hoffman did there? A haiku!
The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District’s annual competition wraps up on Sunday night, so you’ve still got time to submit yours. You just might get featured on signs around downtown D.C. (and win money!).
This year’s theme is transforming paths, and the Haiku Society of America says you don’t need to stick to the 5-7-5 syllable structure we learned in English class. Fly free, poets!
Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Whether you love chocolate, vanilla or strawberry — it’s never too early for ice cream. Especially on Saturday, Feb. 3, AKA National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.
Karin Sellers, owner of Here’s the Scoop near Howard University, tells us she’s celebrating with breakfast-y twists on dessert treats, a pajama party and music, while Jeni’s will open all its stores at 9 a.m. for early birds with a sweet tooth.
Free pick
Lunar New Year Family Festival
Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
🔗 RSVP recommended
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at the National Museum of Asian Art with crafts, food, performances, storytelling and tours of the museum. Here’s a schedule of activities.
Things to do in D.C.
Concert pick: MINKA, 8 p.m. Thursday, DC9, $10-$15
Synth-funky, post-punky Philly band. Highly danceable and delightfully weird. Details.
Crêpe Days: Celebrate La Chandeleur!
Sat. and Sun., Hillwood Museum in Northwest, $5-$18
Family Funday: Mardi Gras Party with Live Music and Facepainting
Sun., starts at noon, metrobar (640 Rhode Island Avenue NE), $5 per family
The Roost Valentines Walk-Around Wine Tasting and Bottle Sale
Sun., 3 p.m., 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, $45
Things to do in Maryland
Barre3 + Candle Making Workshop
Sun., Barre3 in Bethesda, $50
Opening Reception: “Taking Center Stage” Black History Month exhibit
Sun., 2-5 p.m., Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, free
Love coffee? Volunteer at the Qualifying Competitions for the US Brewers Cup & US Latte Art Championships in North Bethesda
Things to do in Virginia
Barkfit Doggy Yoga
Saturdays through April 6, District Dogs National Landing in Arlington, $15 for one class or $50 for a monthly class package
Lunar New Year Celebration
Sat., 1-3 p.m., Tysons Corner Center, free
It's About Time Comedy Special with Derek Skip
Sun., doors 6:30 p.m., Arlington Drafthouse Cinema, $20
