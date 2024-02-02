The Weekend Scene: Warehouse Sale, ice cream for breakfast and more things to do in the DC area

Get a jumpstart on planning your weekend: Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.

It’s that time of year again. (No, not just the end of Dry January!).

On Saturday, we're taking the plunge – The Polar Bear Plunge!

It’s a huge fundraising event for Special Olympics Maryland, generating a big portion of the nonprofit’s budget to get people of all abilities involved in sports.

Join The Scene Team, Melissa Mollet, Joseph Olmo, Telemundo 44’s Joseph Martinez and hundreds of others to leap into the freezing waters at Sandy Point State Park. Here's how to join in.

Or… stay warm, donate to our team and watch the shivering good time on News4.

Free pick

Orchid conservation exhibit

Take a look inside

Orchid flowers are flourishing at the U.S. Botanic Garden and Smithsonian’s 28th annual orchid exhibit.

About 350 flowers have come out of the Smithsonian’s orchid collection and into the Kogod Courtyard between the American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery.

Between the flowers, don’t miss the technicolor orchid sculptures created by Baltimore-based artist Phaan Howng using 3D scans of the plants.

The exhibit is free to visit and will be open until April 28.

Alexandria Boutique Warehouse Sale

Sat. and Sun., hours vary by store

🔗 Details

Get your steps in while shopping from more than 50 independent boutiques in stores, pop-up tents and along King Street (here’s a map) in Alexandria's 20th annual warehouse sale.

You might find a designer steal: Everything from clothes to home furnishings will be up to 80% off.

Free pick

Wings of Legacy: Stories of Black Aviation

Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum

🔗 Details

Kick off Black History Month by celebrating pioneering Black aviators past and present with something for all ages.

Enjoy family-friendly educational activities and art projects; preview updates to the museum's gallery and meet with Caleb Smith, a Prince George's County native, who became the youngest glider pilot in the world, the museum says.

Free pick

Golden Haiku Poetry Competition

🔗 Details

NBC4 knows

Golden opportunity

A contest of prose

See what our poet-producer Haleigh Hoffman did there? A haiku!

The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District’s annual competition wraps up on Sunday night, so you’ve still got time to submit yours. You just might get featured on signs around downtown D.C. (and win money!).

This year’s theme is transforming paths, and the Haiku Society of America says you don’t need to stick to the 5-7-5 syllable structure we learned in English class. Fly free, poets!

Whether you love chocolate, vanilla or strawberry with waffles and hot cocoa— it’s never too early for ice cream. News4’s Adam Tuss and Molette Green spoke with Here’s the Scoop owner Karin Sellers about how to celebrate this sweet holiday.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Whether you love chocolate, vanilla or strawberry — it’s never too early for ice cream. Especially on Saturday, Feb. 3, AKA National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

Karin Sellers, owner of Here’s the Scoop near Howard University, tells us she’s celebrating with breakfast-y twists on dessert treats, a pajama party and music, while Jeni’s will open all its stores at 9 a.m. for early birds with a sweet tooth.

Free pick

Lunar New Year Family Festival

Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🔗 RSVP recommended

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at the National Museum of Asian Art with crafts, food, performances, storytelling and tours of the museum. Here’s a schedule of activities.

Things to do in D.C.

Concert pick: MINKA, 8 p.m. Thursday, DC9, $10-$15

Synth-funky, post-punky Philly band. Highly danceable and delightfully weird. Details.

Crêpe Days: Celebrate La Chandeleur!

Sat. and Sun., Hillwood Museum in Northwest, $5-$18

Family Funday: Mardi Gras Party with Live Music and Facepainting

Sun., starts at noon, metrobar (640 Rhode Island Avenue NE), $5 per family

The Roost Valentines Walk-Around Wine Tasting and Bottle Sale

Sun., 3 p.m., 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, $45

Things to do in Maryland

Barre3 + Candle Making Workshop

Sun., Barre3 in Bethesda, $50

Opening Reception: “Taking Center Stage” Black History Month exhibit

Sun., 2-5 p.m., Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, free

Love coffee? Volunteer at the Qualifying Competitions for the US Brewers Cup & US Latte Art Championships in North Bethesda

Things to do in Virginia

Barkfit Doggy Yoga

Saturdays through April 6, District Dogs National Landing in Arlington, $15 for one class or $50 for a monthly class package

Lunar New Year Celebration

Sat., 1-3 p.m., Tysons Corner Center, free

It's About Time Comedy Special with Derek Skip

Sun., doors 6:30 p.m., Arlington Drafthouse Cinema, $20

