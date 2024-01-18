The Weekend Scene: Volunteer at Wreaths Out and more things to do in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Snow my goodness. ❄ After 729 days, our snow drought ended with an epic snowball fight on the National Mall.

By the way... National Zoo otters sliding in snow is the new pandas tumbling in snow.

Wondering how much snow you got? We mapped the totals! ❄📏 You bet that we pulled out an official Pat Collins Snow Stick, and Tommy awarded it to this week's Scene Setter.

Storm Team4 says we’ll get another round of snow on Friday, then we hope you’ll strap on your snow boots and join us to volunteer for Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday morning.

Whether it’s through giving back, whimsical winter fun or sampling something new, make it a great weekend.

Volunteer with us at Arlington National Cemetery

Join us to honor our veterans, meet some fun people and get your steps in at Arlington National Cemetery as you clean up the wreaths placed at servicemembers' graves each December.

Want to participate in Wreaths Out?

❗ First, sign up on our website. There's also important information there about transportation and security.

Then, on Saturday at 7:45 a.m., meet us at the Arlington National Cemetery visitor's center. Look for the NBC4 flag. We'll be there!

🎇 The first 100 people to show up will get an NBC4 Telemundo 44 shopping bag!

Washington Auto Show

📅 1/19-1/28

📍 Washington Convention Center

💲 $7-$20

🔗 Details

The Washington Auto Show will be parked downtown starting Friday.

It’s an annual tradition for serious vehicle shoppers and people who just love to walk around and check out all the cool new stuff. Test drive an electric vehicle, take a spin on an e-bike and see hundreds of vehicles from new models to exotics to classic cars.

For kids, there will be bounce houses and an interactive driving experience.

Honey wine, instead of using grapes, uses honey, water and a special yeast. News4's Tommy McFly reports.

Sample Ethiopian honey wine

📍 5509 Vine St, Alexandria, Virginia

🔗 Details

A brand new winery in Alexandria might surprise you because it’s saying, “No grapes? No problem.”

Negus Winery says it's the first Ethiopian honey wine-tasting room in the United States. The wines, which are made with just honey, water and a special type of yeast, are made next door to the tasting room tucked away on Vine Street. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday.

“Negus means ‘king’ or ‘royal,’” the winery’s owner Gize Negussie told Tommy.

Smörgåsbord of restaurant weeks

You have until Sunday to get in on D.C.’s Winter Restaurant Week, and we have plenty of recommendations!

But this weekend, you have a whole sampler platter of restaurant weeks to pick from. Two other Northern Virginia cities are getting in on deals starting Friday and going until Sunday, Jan. 28.

More than 70 restaurants are participating in Alexandria Restaurant Week, offering $30, $40 or $50 multi-course dinners.

Falls Church Restaurant Week has all sorts of deals from 40 eateries.

Soak in the snow

Do you want to build a snowman? There’s no day like a snow day to let your inner child out to play.

After nearly two years without snow, we’ll be enjoying every flake for as long as possible. The silver lining of this cold weather – and another round of snow on Friday – is that you have more time to rocket down the slopes.

Sledding on Capitol Hill is certainly a D.C. bucket list item (And congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton this week reminded us sledding is allowed for all ages!). We shared some more ideas here.

Pro tip: If you don’t own a sled, a flattened box is a good option, as are swimming tubes and boogie boards.

Concerts this weekend

The Blackbyrds, 8 p.m. Saturday, Howard Theatre, $35-$45

D.C. legends of a smooth, soulful fusion of R&B, jazz and funk made hits like “Walking in Rhythm” and hyperlocal faves like “Rock Creek Park.” The group celebrates 50 years since forming. Details.

Justin Trawick and the Common Good, 8 p.m. Saturday, Pearl Street Warehouse, $15-$30

Longtime local troubadour of Americana and folk-rock, Trawick’s holding his “13th annual 29th birthday party.” Last year, he breathed new life into his classic single “All the Places That I’ve Been” in a live setting. Just fantastic. Details.

Things to do in DC

Chang Chang’s Lunar New Year dinner

Thurs., plus 2/8, Northwest D.C., $88

Vintage Espionage: A Sisterhood of Spies, Spirits, and Secrecy tour and wine tasting

Thurs., 6-8 p.m., 1310 Kitchen & Bar in Georgetown, $85

“America’s first physically integrated dance company” presents Making Memories: A Journey Through Dementia

Sat., 4 p.m., Dance Place (3225 8th Street NE), $10-$30

Comedy theater: “Morning After Grace”

Thurs. through Sun., Anacostia Arts Center, $20

Bottoms Up comedy show

Fri., doors 9 p.m., Tight Five Pub, RSVP requested

Things to do in Maryland

MoComCon “celebrating all things comics, graphic novels, and fandoms”

Sat., Germantown Library, free

Family-Friendly Freeze Dance Party

Sat., 3-5 p.m., Kensington Town Hall, $7 per person or $25 max for a family, non-walkers are free

STEAM Showcase

Sun., noon to 2 p.m., The Woods Academy in Bethesda, free

Book talk with NPR science reporter Nell Greenfieldboyce

Sun., 4 p.m., People’s Book in Takoma Park, free

Things to do in Virginia

La Vang Lunar New Year Festival

Sat. and Sun., Dulles Expo Center, $10 (adults)

Commemorative Air Force WWII plane hangar tours

Saturdays through April, Elkwood, Virginia, $10 per person or $30 per family

