The Weekend Scene: Virginia ‘Voice' winner, Black Girls Rock! and St. Patrick's Day to start March

Happy March! Like FedExField and D.C. museums, we're ready for a season of change!

The Renwick Gallery has reopened after a monthlong closure, and the National Gallery of Art is all about transitions right now.

Ice skating season is wrapping up – Sunday is set to be your last day to try to show off your moves on the Sculpture Garden rink.

But National Gallery Nights are coming back to celebrate color, blooms and “Art Prom” at a series of free and very popular after-hours parties. The first event will be on March 14, but set a reminder to enter the ticket lottery starting Monday.

Weather-wise, get ready for a rainy start to the weekend. Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend.

The wet weather will be perfect for the theater.

Go behind the curtain of a play about education luminary Anna Julia Cooper and Signature Theatre's “Private Jones,” inspired by the story of a deaf Welsh WWI sniper.

“The Voice” winner Huntley

Free pick

Fri., 7 p.m., Fredericksburg, Virginia

Ever since Fredericksburg's own Huntley won “The Voice” with his grungy rock talents, we’ve been keeping an eye out for a chance to see him perform live – and here it is!

Huntley announced a pop-up show in his hometown. Now, here’s the tea: Huntley said he called off another concert at the Fredericksburg Nationals stadium, in part due to the eye-popping $160 price tag.

But the show must go on – for free – at Billikens Smokehouse, complete with a seven-piece band. Pro tip: Get there early.

“I wanted to do something that felt right in my heart. It’s going to be on my terms,” Huntley told us in the News4 studio.

The timing is great because downtown Fredericksburg will be serving festival vibes for First Friday!

BTW: Local duo Dan + Shay, who helped mentor Huntley to success on “The Voice,” rejoined the show as coaches this season.

Black Girls Rock! Fest

Through March 9, the Kennedy Center

🔗 Details

The festival returns to the Kennedy Center for its fifth year with a Vibes & Vinyl Party and Jam Session featuring BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® founder DJ Beverly (Thurs, $45).

An after-dark performance on Saturday, free show next Thursday and Nia Dinero performance round out the schedule.

Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Free pick

Sat., 12:15 p.m., King Street in Old Town

The Ballyshaners are back at it!

Pipe bands and Irish dancers will make their way through Old Town Alexandria in a fun parade for the whole family. Here’s a map of the parade route.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Throughout March

🔗 Details

Guinness’ Baltimore outpost is transporting you straight to Dublin all month long.

Live music every Friday, tours and special food and drink experiences make the Guinness Open Gate Brewery a fun St. Patrick’s Day-themed day trip.

The Irish Village will be coming back with themed food stalls, entertainment and more from March 8-10 and 15-17.

Pro tip: This brewery is Guinness’ experimental arm, so try a new brew when you go.

Bond in Motion at Spy Museum

Opens Fri., Southwest D.C., $12

🔗 Details

The iconic cars and bikes you know from the James Bond films are on display at the Spy Museum. Visitors will get an up-close look at six decades of film and espionage history.

Concerts this weekend

Lilly Hiatt, 7:30 p.m. Friday, DC9, $20

A terrific voice in outlaw-leaning country. She’s equally adept at folk songs and rock. And yes, she's John Hiatt's daughter. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Letterkenny Presents: A Night Of Stand-Up

Sat., 8 p.m., Capital Turnaround, $47-$56

1921 Beer Garden opens for the season

Thursday, Dupont Circle

Aizuri Quartet

Thurs., 7:30 p.m., Asian Art Museum, $6 in advance with seat selection or free at the door

Sakura: Icon of Spring exhibit

Opens Fri., Library of Congress, free

Things to do in Maryland

Fire & Ice Festival

Sat., noon to 3 p.m., Chevy Chase Lake Terrace, free

Wheel of Fortune Live!

Sat., 7 p.m., The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Things to do in Virginia

Fairfax City Restaurant Week

Through March 3

‘The Power of Two’ opens at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

Fri.

Wheel of Fortune Live!

Fri., 7 p.m., Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg

Spring pop-up market

Sat., 1-5 p.m., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, free entry

Vienna Restaurant Week

March 3-10

