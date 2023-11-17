The Weekend Scene: Umbrella Art Fair and more things to do in the DC area Nov. 17-19

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Temperatures are dropping, decorations are popping up and holiday markets are reappearing — cue the carols, the holiday season has commenced.

While the countdown to Thanksgiving is still going, many of your favorite winter fun times are back: holiday markets, sparkling light displays, ice skating rinks...

And also opportunities to give in the true spirit of the season. We wanted to take a moment to share two NBC4 and Telemundo 44 traditions that make a real difference in people's lives: Food 4 Families and our Share the Warmth coat drive. Whether you need help or are able to give, check out those links to see how you can help us support the Greater Washington Community Foundation and the Salvation Army National Capital Area Command.

But don't worry: If you're already getting tired of constant carols, there's plenty for you, too.

Umbrella Art Fair

📅 Fri. to Sun.

📍 Plaza at the Dock at Union Market (1325 5th St. NE, Suite A), Northeast D.C.

💲 Free to attend

🔗 Details

First dreamed up in 2019 by No Kings Collective co-founders Peter Chang and Brandon Hill, Umbrella Art Fair is growing into a D.C. tradition.

Chang, a muralist and designer by trade, said the show has something for everyone and will help support artists.

His favorite part? “Seeing [the artists] put up all their work, you know – blood sweat and tears – and then having the crowds just interact with it,” Chang said.

Visitors can weave through multiple rooms and peruse more than 150 artists' mini-galleries over 20,000 square feet behind Union Market.

The Umbrella Art Fair artists from D.C. and worldwide showing contemporary art. Most art pieces cost $150 to thousands of dollars. There are some cheaper prints available in certain galleries.

Kelly Towles and Maggie O’Neill are among the locals to look out for.

The Umbrella Art Fair will be open noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Check out their Instagram for info on special events.

Downtown Holiday Market

📅 Nov. 17 to Dec. 23

📍 Centered at 8th and F streets NW, D.C.

💲 Free to enter

🔗 Details

The Downtown Holiday Market is packed with over 70 vendors, merry music, the smell of tasty treats and, of course, people. Our pro tip: Visit during lunch on a weekday, early on weekends or even a rainy day to try to beat the crowds.

It’s steps away from Gallery Place-Chinatown (🟢🟡🔴), or use code HOLIDAYMARKET on rideshare service Alto for $15 off two rides.

🎇 Make a day of it: You can show your Downtown Holiday Market receipt or bag to get discounts at Jaleo (bar only), China Chilcano and Oyamel. You could also see Macy’s holiday windows, set to be unveiled Thursday evening.

37th Annual Holiday Craft Show

📅 Sat. and Sun.

📍 Fairfax High School (3501 Lion Run, Fairfax, Virginia)

💲 $5 (one day)/$8 (two-day pass); free for those 18 and under

🔗 Details

Fairfax's expansive holiday craft market has been going since 1987. Families can take photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get ready to go with this map, a list of vendors and info on parking and free shuttles.

DC Punk Rock Flea

📅 Sat., noon to 5 p.m.

📍 St. Stephen church (1525 Newton St. NW, D.C.)

💲 Canned food donation requested

🔗 Details

Vinyl, vintage, witchy and universally unique vendors come together with community service organizations at Punk Rock Flea. They’re infusing the spirit of the season with a canned food drive benefiting We Are Family, and we’re here for it.

ICE! and Christmas at Gaylord National

📅 Opens Sun.

📍 National Harbor

💲 $29.99+

🔗 Details

The National Harbor hotel’s annual snowy spectacular opens its doors Sunday.

ICE! brings Christmas classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to life with hand-carved sculptures made from more than 2 million pounds of ice. Tickets start at $29.99.

The winter wonderland doesn’t end there. Fill up a day of cool activities with ice tubing, skating, the “Cirque: Spirit of Christmas” show, a snowball build and blast and storytime with Mrs. Claus.

Ticket bundles are available if you plan to hit multiple attractions.

A photo exhibit on the history and culture of Black hair is on display this month in D.C. “Every strand tells a story,” artist Marvin Bowser, the older brother of Mayor Muriel Bowser, told News4’s Molette Green in her In the Community series.

BlackHair photography exhibit

📅 Through Sun.

📍 The Ven at Embassy Row (2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The 41 images on display put forth Black joy, power, beauty and, in some cases, fantastical.

Celebrate Petworth

📅 Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

📍 800 block of Upshur Street NW

💲 Free

🔗 Details

After getting washed out by rain last month, Petworth’s neighborhood festival is back on.

We recommend stopping by Room 808 for a historian’s talk on neighborhood history and local poets at 2 p.m.; the learn to skate clinic and fitness demos.

Hang out at the main stage for music all day, and bring little ones to the Kids’ Zone for crafts, salsa dancing, storytime and music.

Plenty of local artisans will be selling goods, as well.

Here’s a map and the full schedule.

Concerts this weekend

Mipso, 10 p.m. Friday, 9:30 Club, $25

Breezy, mellow bluegrass from North Carolina — where breezy, mellow bluegrass comes from — combined with more modern indie and alternative influences. Details.

Armand Hammer, 7 p.m. Saturday, Union Stage, $20-$40

New York City hip-hop duo exploring personal and societal depths over unconventional, often-raucous beats. Details.

Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Jon Langford, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sixth & I, $35

Two cult songwriters get together live to recreate their much buzzed-about pandemic performance, matching each other “song-for-song” — as the concert is billed — and enlightening fans with their conversation over music. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

"A Christmas Carol"

11/17 to 12/31, Ford's Theatre, $37-$110

Native Cinema Showcase

11/17 to 11/24, virtual, free

Heurich House Mini Market

Fri. to Sun., 1307 New Hampshire Avenue NW, free entry

Bully (show)

Sat., 8 p.m., The Black Cat, $20 (advance)/$25 (day-of)

Stand-Up for Ukraine

Sun., 7 p.m. (doors), Union Stage, $20-$40

Things to do in Maryland

Candles & Cocktails

Weds., Le Fantome Food Hall in Riverdale Park, $45

Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.) with Stephen Kellogg

Sat., 7 p.m. (doors), Rams Head Live in Baltimore, $70

21+

Holiday Centerpiece & Mimosas

Sun., noon, Windridge Vineyards in Darnestown, $150

Things to do in Virginia

Alexandria Cider Festival

Sat., 1 p.m., The Lloyd House, $25 (designated driver), $55 (in advance), $65 (door)

Herndon Turkey Trot 5K Race

Sat., 4-7 p.m., $25 (youth), $40 (adults)

Renée Fleming sings Strauss’ “Four Last Songs”

Sat., 8 p.m., Center for the Arts at George Mason University, $55-$105

Vienna Turkey Trot

Sun., 8 a.m., 400 Center Street South, Vienna, Virginia, $20-$45

Record Riot

Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairfax, $5 (regular admission)

