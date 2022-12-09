The Weekend Scene: Tuba Christmas and 10+ More Things to Do Around DC

The National Museum of American History couldn’t wait ‘til Dec. 25 to give us a big gift.

With a chilly weekend ahead, there’s a great opportunity to check out the museum’s new permanent exhibit, Entertainment Nation, which opens Friday.

As part of the unveiling of the new permanent exhibit, the Smithsonian is hosting a 10-day family festival with in-person and virtual events, including movie screenings and cultural conversations, starting Friday.

Looking for local holiday gifts? You’ll find holiday markets in Van Ness, the National Arboretum, Rosslyn and Old Town. There's also the Capital Art & Craft Festival at the Dulles Expo Center.

Picks for live holiday music include the Gay Men's Chorus (Friday), U.S. Air Force Band (Saturday, free), Tuba Christmas (Sunday), NSO Pops with Laura Benanti (Friday and Saturday) and the "Joy of Christmas" at the National Cathedral (Saturday and Sunday).

We'll be sharing fun holiday activities all month long in The Weekend Scene newsletter. Anyone can subscribe for free at nbcwashington.com/theweekendscene.

Here are more details and ways to live up your weekend in the D.C. area.

More Things to Do Around D.C. This Weekend

Step Afrika Magical Musical Holiday Step Show (Through Dec. 18, Arena Stage in D.C.): Dubbed "the world’s first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping," this holiday show is sure to wow.

Friends of the National Arboretum Winter Fest (Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Arboretum, free entry): A holiday market, family activities and Christmas tree sale among the evergreens: If you don’t have your tinsel yet, what better place to get it?

Krampusnacht DC (Saturday, two locations): Saturday Revel, holiday devils, during the day at D.C. Brau’s family-friendly Krampustag ($15 suggested donation) or after dark at Wundergarten’s party with a raffle, performances and costume contest (no cover, 21+). Proceeds will benefit The Wanda Alston Foundation.

Tuba Christmas (Sunday, 2 to 3 p.m., Leesburg, free): Tuba players from around the world will play in front of the WISH Tree at the Village at Leesburg, in one of those holiday traditions that will make the Grinch-iest heart grow a size.

Concerts This Weekend Around D.C.

The Scene's resident Music Snob listens far and wide to pick the best shows worth your money — and effort going out into the cold.

Here are two shows you gotta know about:

Whitney (9 p.m. Friday, Fillmore, $34.50): Chicago duo perfected the ‘70s AM gold sound — infectious and chill — but their latest LP finds them hanging out in pop territory (still infectious and chill).

Rakim (7 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 Club, $30): Nothing new here, just one of the greatest MCs of all time. Rakim came to fame as part of a golden age duo with Eric B. He’s teamed up here with Ghanaian hip-hop artist Blitz the Ambassador.

