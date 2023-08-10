The Weekend Scene: Get down with hip hop 50, the National Book Fest and more around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

We’ve got music on our minds and our minds on music because hip hop is turning 50 this weekend — yes, this genre has a birthdate and you know an off-key “Happy Birthday” song won’t cut it. How about a free show with local icons at the Lincoln Theatre or a family-friendly graffiti jam?

We asked our friends around the NBC Washington newsroom about their best hip hop memories, and the I-Team’s Tracee Wilkins made us stop, drop and well…

“Mine would be when I kind of toured with the Ruff Ryders in 2000 for a few cities. So I met Eve, DMX, Lil Wayne, Juvenile. Long story but it was fun,” she said.

🌞 The weekend weather is looking hot and dry — great for watching the year’s best meteor shower peak. Here’s the forecast.

🐶 Keep showing us your pets relaxed to the max! We’re loving your submissions to Pat’s Prized Pets.

🏈 Friday night lights: the Commanders travel to face the Browns in their first preseason game. You can watch it on NBC4 Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate 50 years of hip hop

Local pioneers Oddisee (plus his live band, Good Company), DJ Kool, ADÉ and Nonchalant are just a few artists set to perform live at The Lincoln Theatre for DMV Hip-Hop 50 — and money ain’t a thing, you just have to reserve a ticket on Eventbrite. We hear that over about three hours, performers will drop their best hits and honor fallen greats.

Arts nonprofit Words Beats & Life is behind The Lincoln Theatre show — they’re also throwing a block party in Chinatown (Thu., Chinatown Park, free) plus a live graffiti and paint jam (Sun., The Bridge Spot in Southeast, free).

More ways to kick it:

🎤 The National Hip Hop Museum near Howard University recently opened a golden anniversary exhibit.

🎤 Herstory: A DMV Hip-Hop Love Story (Thu., Busboys and Poets 450K, $5 suggested donation)

🎤 True School Hip Hop 50th Party (Fri., Wild Days @ Eaton Hotel in Northwest, $20+)

🎤 Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 Tour (8/17, Wolf Trap, $48)

Readers of all ages will pack the Washington Convention Center for the National Book Festival. Tommy McFly spoke with the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden to learn all about this year's event.

National Book Festival

📅 Sat.

📍 Washington Convention Center

💲 Free

🔗 Details

It's the most wonderful time of the year for literary lovers and BookTok followers.

The National Book Festival is happening on Saturday at the Convention Center. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. You don’t need a ticket to attend.

Highlights include actor Elliot Page, former NFL player R.K. Russell and NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly sharing memoirs; there’s also plenty for YA fans, foodies, poetry lovers and true crime obsessives in the full schedule.

“I Have a Dream Speech” on display

📅 Through Sept. 7

📍 NMAAHC

💲 Free; timed passes required

🔗 Details

Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famed speech at the March on Washington 60 years ago on Aug. 28.

Now, you can see it on temporary display in the “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom” gallery and explore other exhibits about the march.

The LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. is the latest family attraction for families with kids aged 2 to 12. News4's Juliana Valencia takes a first look inside.

LEGO Discovery Center

📅 Opens Thu.

📍 Springfield Town Center

💲 $28.99-$30.99

🔗 Details



Get ready to build some memories.

The LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. is the latest family attraction for families with kids aged 2 to 12. Explore zones including a DUPLO Park, Make Your Minifigure station, the Imagination Express train ride through an oversized LEGO world and a 4D cinema.

👉 Go Inside: Our own Juliana Valencia went to the grand opening. Check it out.

Montgomery County Fair

📅 8/11-8/19

📍 Gaithersburg

💲 Adults $12 (online)/$15 (at gate); free for kids 11 and under

🔗 Details

The carnival is open until midnight the next two Fridays and Saturdays, and at least 11 p.m. on other nights. You can park for free at Lakeforest Mall and hop on the shuttle. This Sat. is 4H day with a parade coronation and cake auction, and the demolition derby is next weekend.

Prince William County Fair

📅 8/11-8/19

📍 Manassas

💲 $10 (child/senior), $20 (adult)

🔗 Details

The Prince William County Fair is running through next weekend, and you’re in luck. The mullet competition is returning.

Music Snob Concert Picks

Superviolet, 9 p.m. Thursday, Comet Ping Pong, $22.25

The dude from The Sidekicks made a country emo album. Thoughtful opener Trace Mountains also leans toward the country side of indie rock. Details.

Sylvan Esso, 8 p.m. Friday, The Anthem, $45-$75

Electro-pop duo writes bleak songs you can dance to. Opening trio Dehd’s breathtakingly barebones indie rock is a friend for the lonely. Details.

Supersuckers, 9 p.m. Sunday, Comet Ping Pong, $24.72

For 35 years, Eddie Spaghetti and company have been playing traditional ‘70s-style hard rock with punk energy, country twang and a terrific if NSFW sense of humor. Details.

More Things to Do in Washington DC

More Things to Do in Maryland

More Things to Do in Virginia

