The Weekend Scene: Things to Do Around DC the First Weekend of 2023

The first weekend of 2023 means a lot of out with the old, in with the new.

See ya, old (exhibits): It’s the final weekend for DC Holiday Lights, Spectacular Factory at ARTECHOUSE, Vermeer’s Secrets at the NGA, Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out at the National Children’s Museum and an Iranian photography exhibit at the Sackler Gallery. Also, The Office Experience’s last day is Monday, Jan. 16.

Hello, new (habits): It’s the start of Dry January, when many people choose to abstain from alcohol. Whether you’re committing to lifestyle changes or test-driving mindful drinking after holiday indulgences, the D.C. area is delivering good times without headaches. Here’s our roundup.

Here are more things to do this weekend.

Things to Do in Washington, D.C.

Phillips after 5 Ringing in the New Year (Friday, 5 to 8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection, $20): Visit the special exhibit “An Italian Impressionist in Paris: Giuseppe De Nittis” after hours while sipping wine and enjoying live music from D.C.’s Queen of the Blues Carly Harvey.

Music Snob’s pick — Motel Breakfast (7:30 p.m. Friday, Pie Shop, $12): Catchy indie rock from Chicago and Wisconsin. This band brings infectious energy and pleasant, chill vibes.

A David Bowie Birthday Celebration & Dance Party! (Friday, 8 p.m., Pearl Street Warehouse, $10): David Bowie’s birthday is on Sunday, and the only appropriate way to celebrate is with music. And dancing. And face paint — Pearl Street Warehouse is bringing in a pro face painter to help you complete your look.

Gasolina: Reggaeton Party (Friday, doors at 9 p.m., 9:30 Club, $20): A lot of D.C.’s music venues are taking the weekend off, but this reggaeton dance party at the 9:30 Club promises to get people moving.

The Capitals (Friday and Sunday, Capital One Arena): Washington takes on Nashville at 7 p.m. Friday, then Columbus at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Free pick — Culture Queen Kids Hour at the Anacostia Community Museum (Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon): This event is all about self-love for little ones.

Free pick — “Beyond Ed Buck” film screening (Saturday, noon, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DC Bryant Street): Following the conviction of Ed Buck in relation to the deaths of two Black men, this film explores how Black transgender and gay people are left vulnerable to crime. Creators Jayce Baron and Hailie Sahar will host a discussion after the screening.

WBA Lightweight World Championship (Saturday, 4:15 p.m., Capital One Arena): Gervonta Tank Davis faces Hector Luis Garcia in this Premier Boxing Champions event.

Family Fundays with The Great Zucchini (Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon, Hook Hall): For 30-plus years, The Great Zucchini has been delighting one of the toughest audiences in the world: the 2 to 7-year-old set. Sunday morning, he’ll wow families Park View.

Things to Do in Maryland

Super MAGFest (Thursday to Sunday, National Harbor, $155+): Everything music and gaming — from live play to sea shanties to arcade games to guest panels and beyond — can be found at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center.

The Commanders (Sunday, FedExField): Playoff hopes may be over, but you can still catch their game against the Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Things to Do in Virginia

Ice Skating at Cameron Run (Begins Saturday, Alexandria): The holiday light display is done for the season, and now you can ice skate around this waterpark. A $14.07 ticket includes skate rentals and an hour on the ice.

Jurassic Quest (Friday to Sunday, Fredericksburg): An interactive dino experience pops up in Fredericksburg with lifelike moving and roaring dinosaurs, rides, a “live” dinosaur show, plus interactive activities including a giant fossil dig. And, yes, of course, Instagram opportunities. Tickets ($22+ for kids and adults) are available for this weekend and Jan. 27-29 at Dulles Expo Center.

Winter Lantern Festival (Through Feb. 12, Lerner Town Square Tysons): More than 10,000 Chinese-inspired LED lanterns light up the night along a path through myths, legends and zodiacs. There’s mammoths, polar bears, light-up scenes and live performances. Don’t miss the light swings and tunnel. Tickets cost $31.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids.

Free pick — ArtLords (Through February, Tysons Corner Center, free pick): ArtsFairfax selected ArtLords' socially, culturally and politically oriented works — some saved from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover — for a new exhibit along the corridors of Tysons Corner Center. Look for the art on level two by Macy’s. It will be up through February.

